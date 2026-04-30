Unable to clock your daily step count? Here's what an expert says about choosing indoor walking pads vs outdoor walking

From improving blood circulation to burning calories, it offers a simple and effective way to manage weight and overall health. However, with busy schedules and environmental challenges like air pollution and unpredictable weather, stepping out for a walk isn’t always easy.

Unable to complete your step count? Here's what an expert says about choosing between walking pads and outdoor walking(Freepik)

While walking remains one of the best ways to stay active, maintaining consistency can be difficult. With busier schedules and the rising popularity of home fitness equipment, many people now find themselves choosing between outdoor walks and indoor walking pads. Both offer health benefits, but the real question is, which one is easier to stick with in the long run?

“Outdoor walking boosts mood and overall health, while walking pads make it easier to stay active daily. The key is choosing what fits your routine; consistency matters most. " Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, orthopaedics & joint replacement surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells HealthShots.

Walking 10,000 steps outdoors: Benefits and challenges

Walking outdoors offers more than just movement. It exposes you to sunlight, which helps regulate your body clock and can improve sleep quality and mood. Uneven surfaces and natural changes in pace also engage more muscle groups than flat indoor walking, supporting better cardiovascular health. Plus, fresh air and a change of environment can help reduce stress and boost overall well-being.

However, factors like weather conditions, safety concerns, limited time, and poor air quality can make it harder to stay consistent. For many people with busy schedules, completing 10,000 steps daily outdoors can feel challenging, often leading to irregular activity levels throughout the week.

Walking pad: Benefits and challenges

Using a walking pad is a simple and convenient way to stay active, especially for people with sedentary jobs. It allows you to walk while working, watching TV, or doing daily tasks, helping you increase your step count without setting aside extra time.

While it doesn’t fully replicate the varied experience of outdoor walking, a walking pad still offers important benefits such as increased calorie burn, better blood circulation, and improved metabolic health. However, the repetitive nature may feel monotonous over time, which can affect motivation and movement quality if not balanced with other activities.

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Does one work better? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Does one work better? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the orthopaedic expert, both walking outdoors and using a walking pad can be effective if practised consistently over time. The key difference lies in how easy each method is to follow regularly, factors like intensity, duration, and how often you can realistically fit it into your routine. While outdoor walking offers added mental health benefits, a walking pad can help you stay active throughout the day, especially during busy schedules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the orthopaedic expert, both walking outdoors and using a walking pad can be effective if practised consistently over time. The key difference lies in how easy each method is to follow regularly, factors like intensity, duration, and how often you can realistically fit it into your routine. While outdoor walking offers added mental health benefits, a walking pad can help you stay active throughout the day, especially during busy schedules. {{/usCountry}}

Ultimately, consistency depends on convenience. Walking pads can be particularly helpful for those with limited time or restricted mobility, making it easier to stay active daily. On the other hand, if you have access to safe outdoor spaces and some free time, stepping out for a walk can feel more refreshing and enjoyable.

So, what’s easier for consistency?

For most people, a walking pad tends to be easier to stick with, simply because it removes common barriers like time, weather, and accessibility. You can walk anytime while working, watching TV, or even during short breaks, making it easier to build a daily habit.

While outdoor walking has its own advantages, especially for mental well-being and variety. The most effective approach is choosing what fits your routine best or combining both when possible. Ultimately, consistency matters more than the method you choose, says the orthopaedic expert.

Frequently Asked Question: How long to walk on a walking pad to get 10,000 steps? That depends on the speed. But for most people it will take somewhere between 75 and 120 minutes total.

What is the 3-3-3 rule for walking? This 3-3-3 walking technique alternates between 3 minutes of brisk walking and then 3 minutes of slower recovery walking, repeating the cycle for a total of 30 minutes.

What is the best time for walking exercise? Evening is the best time, as it can burn more calories. It can also help you prevent overeating at night and reduce your blood sugar spikes after dinner.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

fitness See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON