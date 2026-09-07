5 Home utility products that can make everyday chores easier, from portable ladders to space-saving drying racks

I tend to make a list of things I want to buy next for my home because, honestly, I always end up forgetting something at the last moment. I know I can’t be the only one! But if you’re also someone who keeps scrolling through home utility finds looking for things that could make everyday life easier, these Flipkart picks might be worth a look. They are simple, affordable and easy to use, but can make a surprising difference to your daily routine.

5 Home utilities that make everyday tasks easier (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

As homes become more compact and many rooms serve multiple purposes, home utility products are increasingly focused on saving space while making everyday tasks more convenient. Foldable and multifunctional designs are especially useful because they can be easily tucked away when you don’t need them.

Known for its longevity, this ladder is a practical choice if you need something that can handle heavy-duty tasks with ease. It supports loads of up to 150 kg. The ladder features six wide, sturdy steps, each measuring 30 x 20 cm, designed to provide greater comfort and stability while climbing. It comes fully assembled and is easy to fold and store, measuring just 2.5 inches wide when folded, so it won’t take up much storage space. Whether you live in a small apartment or a larger home, this ladder is useful for everyday tasks and can also be used in offices, warehouses, godowns, shops and other spaces where a ladder is required.

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The clothing stand is made from high-quality materials, ensuring durability and stability for long-term use. It features a horizontal hanging bar that provides ample space to organise and display your clothing collection, making it a practical addition to your bedroom, dressing area or other spaces where you need extra storage.

Made with a strong transparent base and durable hook, they can hold up to 3 to 10 kg per hook on smooth surfaces such as tiles, glass, metal and finished wood, depending on the variant. They can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, wardrobe or office for hanging towels, keys, photo frames, clocks, kitchen utensils, bags and other everyday items. They are easy to install by simply peeling, sticking and pressing the hook into place, with no nails, screws or drilling required, making them particularly useful for rented flats or newly painted walls.

This pack of 12 stainless steel cloth hangers is designed to save space while keeping your wardrobe neat and organised. Made from durable metal, the hangers feature a non-slip design that helps keep shirts, trousers, coats and other clothes securely in place. Their slim profile makes them a practical choice for maximising wardrobe space, especially in smaller homes.

This 68-litre laundry basket is a practical storage solution for keeping clothes organised and your home clutter-free. With its spacious design, it offers plenty of room for storing laundry while helping you make better use of your available space. It can be a useful addition to bedrooms, wardrobes or laundry areas where you want to keep clothes neatly arranged.

How to choose the right home utility products

Here are a few things to consider:

Check the dimensions: Measure the space where you plan to store or use the product before ordering it.

Prioritise foldable designs: If floor space is limited, foldable products that can be stored away may be more practical.

Look for multifunctionality: A product that serves two purposes can be particularly useful in a compact home.

Consider how often you will use it: Everyday essentials should be easy to access, while occasional-use products can be stored further away.

Do not ignore safety: For ladders and step stools, stability, anti-slip features and the manufacturer's stated weight capacity matter more than appearance.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the most useful home utility products? Portable step ladders, foldable drying racks, storage trolleys, cleaning caddies, step stools and compact kitchen organisers are the ideal ones.

What should I look for when buying a portable ladder? Check its height, weight capacity, stability, step width, anti-slip features and locking mechanism. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for safe use.

What makes a good home utility product? A good utility product should solve a specific everyday problem and is easier to store.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.