Chef Rahul Desai reveals his one grill pan trick that makes cooking fish perfect

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Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
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At Sula Vineyards, Executive Sous Chef Rahul Desai keeps his focus firmly on this often-ignored detail. “As much as people talk about marinades, it is the pan that really decides how your fish turns out,” he says. “If your heat is right and your surface is right, the fish almost cooks itself.”
Here is how to choose a pan that actually works, plus a simple recipe to try once you have it sorted.
Why a grill pan matters more than you think
Fish is delicate and quick to cook. A poor pan can lead to sticking, uneven cooking, or dry flesh. “A good grill pan should give you control,” says Chef Rahul. “You want steady heat, a proper sear, and a clean release. Miss one, and you will notice it straight away.”
Cast iron is the chef’s go-to grill pan
If you enjoy cooking and do not mind a little upkeep, cast iron is a strong choice.
Holds heat well, giving you a crisp outer layer
Builds a natural non-stick surface over time
Creates defined grill marks with real depth of flavour
It does need care. Dry it well and keep it seasoned.
Best for: Firm fish like rawas or snapper
Chef Rahul puts it simply: “Cast iron rewards patience. Once it is ready, it gives you consistency every single time.”
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Non-stick and stone-coated pans are easy wins
If you want something straightforward, these pans are reliable.
Fish lifts easily without breaking
Requires less oil
Ideal for softer fillets
You may not get the same deep char, but for everyday meals, it works well.
Best for: Sea bass, sole, or flaky fish
“Not everyone wants to think about pan care,” he adds. “A good non-stick pan still gives you a clean, neat result.”
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Why weight matters
A light pan heats unevenly, which leads to patchy cooking.
A heavier pan:
Distributes heat evenly
Holds temperature when the fish hits the surface
Helps avoid overcooked edges and raw centres
“People often overlook this,” says Chef Rahul. “But weight is what keeps your cooking steady.”
Ridges or a flat surface?
This comes down to the finish you prefer.
Ridged pans give grill marks and a slightly smoky feel
Flat pans give more contact and a uniform crust
Chef Rahul leans towards ridged pans for summer dishes. “That light char adds flavour without needing too much seasoning,” he explains.
Quick checklist before buying
Feature
What to look for
Material
Cast iron for depth, non-stick for ease
Weight
Heavy enough to hold heat evenly
Surface
Ridged for grill marks or flat for even crust
Handle
Firm grip and heat-resistant
Size
Enough room so fillets are not crowded
Grilled fish with mango salsa
Once your pan is sorted, this recipe is quick and satisfying.
Ingredients For the fish - Sea bass or rawas fillets, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, paprika, salt
For the salsa - Ripe mango, red onion, red bell pepper, fresh coriander, lime juice
Method
Marinate the fish with garlic, lemon juice, paprika, and salt for 15 minutes
Heat your grill pan to medium-high. Make sure it is properly hot before adding the fish
Place the fish skin side down and leave it untouched for 3 to 4 minutes
Flip gently and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes
Finish with fresh mango salsa and a drizzle of olive oil
Chef’s tip: “If the fish sticks when you try to lift it, it is not ready yet. Give it another minute, and it will release on its own.”
A well-chosen pan does most of the heavy lifting. Once you get comfortable with it, grilled fish becomes less about guesswork and more about timing and instinct. And that first crisp bite is all the proof you need.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More