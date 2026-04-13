Chef Rahul Desai reveals his one grill pan trick that makes cooking fish perfect

Grilled fish can feel tricky, but most kitchen mishaps come down to one thing. The pan. Get that right, and everything else starts to behave. Chef Rahul Desai shares his go-to tips for perfect grilled fish, focusing on pan choice, heat control, and simple seasonal ingredients. (Chef Rahul Desai) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



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Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



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With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



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Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

At Sula Vineyards, Executive Sous Chef Rahul Desai keeps his focus firmly on this often-ignored detail. “As much as people talk about marinades, it is the pan that really decides how your fish turns out,” he says. “If your heat is right and your surface is right, the fish almost cooks itself.”

Here is how to choose a pan that actually works, plus a simple recipe to try once you have it sorted.

Why a grill pan matters more than you think Fish is delicate and quick to cook. A poor pan can lead to sticking, uneven cooking, or dry flesh. “A good grill pan should give you control,” says Chef Rahul. “You want steady heat, a proper sear, and a clean release. Miss one, and you will notice it straight away.”

Cast iron is the chef’s go-to grill pan If you enjoy cooking and do not mind a little upkeep, cast iron is a strong choice.

Holds heat well, giving you a crisp outer layer

Builds a natural non-stick surface over time

Creates defined grill marks with real depth of flavour It does need care. Dry it well and keep it seasoned.

Best for: Firm fish like rawas or snapper

Chef Rahul puts it simply: “Cast iron rewards patience. Once it is ready, it gives you consistency every single time.”