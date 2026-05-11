From luxury car seats to living rooms: Stanley Lifestyle founder shares lessons from a 27-year evolution

In the mid-1990s, before luxury became part of everyday home conversations in India, it showed up in smaller ways. For Stanley Lifestyles Limited, that meant car interiors. The company began in Bengaluru, working out of a garage with a three-member team. As newer cars entered the market, a section of buyers wanted more than what came standard. Leather interiors became an upgrade, and Stanley found its place there early on.

Founder Sunil Suresh, during an interview, reflected on Stanley’s journey from leather car seats to full-scale luxury home interiors. (Hindustan Times)

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“I started this company out of a car garage with just three people working. And very quickly, it became a rage,” founder Sunil Suresh told HT Shop Now in an interview.

His background in leather exports played a key role. Years spent working with global brands meant a clear understanding of sourcing, construction, and finish. “We understood how, from a sketch to reality, a product comes alive, how sourcing is critical, and how craftsmanship brings it all together.”

The business grew fast, expanding across cities and building a steady customer base. Then came an unexpected shift. A client asked if the same approach used for car seats could be applied to a sofa.

That one request marked the beginning of Stanley’s move into homes.

Stanley's pivot to a 360-degree lifestyle universe

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{{^usCountry}} The shift to furniture started with one sofa. A customer asked for it, Stanley made it, and more requests followed. At the same time, the automotive space was changing. Global car brands were entering India with factory-finished interiors, which meant fewer customers looking for custom leather work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift to furniture started with one sofa. A customer asked for it, Stanley made it, and more requests followed. At the same time, the automotive space was changing. Global car brands were entering India with factory-finished interiors, which meant fewer customers looking for custom leather work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “As more global car brands entered India, customers already had leather interiors. That’s when we decided to move into furniture,” says Suresh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As more global car brands entered India, customers already had leather interiors. That’s when we decided to move into furniture,” says Suresh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By the early 2000s, Stanley opened its first sofa store. What began as a single product category quickly became its core business. For years, the brand was closely tied to leather sofas, building a loyal customer base that valued quality over quick buys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the early 2000s, Stanley opened its first sofa store. What began as a single product category quickly became its core business. For years, the brand was closely tied to leather sofas, building a loyal customer base that valued quality over quick buys. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then came the next shift. Customers who had once bought car interiors and later sofas were now moving into larger homes. Their needs had changed. “We realised that most of our customers were new home owners. Only doing sofas was not enough. They were looking for a complete solution.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then came the next shift. Customers who had once bought car interiors and later sofas were now moving into larger homes. Their needs had changed. “We realised that most of our customers were new home owners. Only doing sofas was not enough. They were looking for a complete solution.” {{/usCountry}}

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Stanley followed that shift, expanding into dining, wardrobes, kitchens, and full home interiors. The idea was simple: stay relevant to the same customer as their life evolved. Even newer categories, like perfumes, fit into that thinking. It is less about adding products and more about shaping the overall experience of a home.

The conscious leather story that gives a sustainability paradox

Leather and sustainability don’t usually go together in most conversations. I walked into this one with the same assumption. Speaking to Suresh shifted that view for me. His take on sourcing and longevity opened up a broader way of thinking about what sustainability can actually mean.

“The idea is not just the material, but how responsibly it is sourced and how long the product lasts,” he explains. Stanley works with globally certified suppliers, including Italian tanneries that follow strict environmental standards. The focus is on traceability and quality right at the source.

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Emphasising on longevity, he adds: “We believe sustainability is making less and keeping it for a lifetime. We don’t believe in replacing furniture every few years.”

It makes you pause. In a market driven by quick consumption, a product that lasts decades naturally reduces waste. It also shifts the conversation away from labels and towards behaviour.

Their approach may not fit into neat definitions, but it does raise a fair question. Not everything can be vegan, and not everything needs to be. What matters more is how consciously it is made, and how long it stays with you.

The author embraces leather, and its luxurious feel after a lesson on sustainability beyond the one-dimensional perspective. (Hindustan Times)

Capturing Gen-Z and evolving for older customers

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Stanley’s customer today looks different from where it began. The brand that once catered to car enthusiasts in their 30s is now speaking to a more design-aware audience, including younger buyers shaping decisions at home. This shift is not about chasing trends. It is about staying relevant to changing expectations. Today’s buyer is more informed, more specific, and far less interested in mass-produced design.

“We have been constantly working on the aspirational aspect of our target groups,” says Suresh. “To be successful in the luxury market, you need legacy.”

At the same time, the brand is clear about where its core audience lies.

“We know our target audience is beyond the age of 40, that is where the money is and the appreciation for quality as well. But Gen Z also influences their parents, so modern and clean designs are the right, modern yet timeless trends are the best way to capture that.”

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That balance reflects in the way Stanley designs today. There is a visible shift towards cleaner lines, quieter finishes, and pieces that feel current without being short-lived.

As our conversation winds down, I ask what comes next. The answer is ambitious. Stanley is expanding its retail footprint, with new stores, including a recent launch in Mysuru, and a sharper focus on full home interiors. At the same time, the brand is bringing in newer technologies through collaborations with global partners, including Germany.

The Stanley Lifestyle team at the recent Gunjer store launch (Stanley Lifestyle Limited)

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Luxury here is not just about the product. It is about how and where it is made. Stanley has leaned into that idea fully, building on global standards while keeping the entire process rooted in India.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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