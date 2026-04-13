How to set up your home work station to improve comfort and focus: Experts share top tips to refresh your WFH space

I have been working from home for over a decade now, and recently I realised my workspace needed a serious rethink. It was functional, yes. But not quite inspiring. So I did what any curious work-from-home writer would do, I asked the experts. Turns out, creating a good workstation is not about squeezing in a desk and chair. It is about comfort, focus, and a space that quietly supports your day. With inputs from designers and architects, I pulled together ideas that feel practical, stylish, and actually doable. A calm, well-lit home workstation with clean lines, soft tones, and smart storage that makes everyday work feel easier and more organised. (pexels.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Start with the right spot The first thing I learned is that location quietly sets the tone for everything else. A calm corner with minimal distractions can change how you approach your day. Natural light is a big win here.

As Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers at Azure Interiors, put it, “Position the desk near natural light to enhance focus and create a bright, uplifting atmosphere.”

Priyanka P. Mehra, Founder and Principal Architect at PS Design, echoes this, pointing out that daylight not only reduces eye strain but also lifts your mood. I moved my desk closer to a window, and it instantly felt less like a chore.

Get your ergonomics right This one is less exciting but essential. A good chair and the right desk height make a noticeable difference by the end of the day.

According to Priyanka P. Mehra, “Ensure that the desk height allows your elbows to rest naturally while typing.” That tiny adjustment can save your back and shoulders from constant strain.

The team at Azure Interiors also stress that proper posture is key for long-term comfort. I swapped my chair, adjusted my screen height, and suddenly those long hours felt far less exhausting.