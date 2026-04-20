Popsicle makers just got a Gen-Z makeover! Which one is your favourite pick?

Popsicle makers that used to be a summer essential are now becoming an essential kitchen must-have. They have had a serious glow up, and Gen Z is clearly leading the vibe. Think bold colours, cheeky shapes, spill-proof lids, and designs that feel made for your camera roll as much as your freezer. From silicone moulds that pop out treats like magic to stackable trays that save precious freezer space, these are equal parts practical and playful. Homemade popsicles now feel less like a chore and more like a creative ritual. Fresh fruit blends, iced coffee pops, and even matcha experiments are all fair game. It is less about just cooling down and more about expressing your style, one frozen stick at a time.

Bright, playful popsicle lined up with fruit on ice(Canva.com)

Silicone moulds have redesigned the traditional popsicle moulds

Soft, flexible, and genius, silicone moulds make popsicle prep feel almost too easy. No wrestling, no cracked sticks, no drama. Just a gentle push and your pops slide out clean, looking like they belong in a summer shoot. They also come in playful shapes that make even a basic orange juice pop feel a bit extra.

Not just a kitchen tool but an aesthetic essential

These are not the moulds you hide in a drawer. Think pastel tones, stackable forms, and designs that sit pretty on your counter. They fit right into a lifestyle where your freezer game is as stylish as your coffee table.

Why silicone moulds are worth it

Easy release with zero breakage

Flexible and durable for long-term use

Safe for freezer and heat-friendly for cleaning

Compact and stackable, great for tight spaces

Comes in fun shapes that make treats look better instantly

Quick comparison table

Feature Silicone Moulds Plastic Moulds Flexibility Soft and bendable Rigid Release Smooth, no sticking Can get stuck Durability Long lasting Can crack over time Storage Stackable, space-saving Bulkier Aesthetic Appeal Trendy, colourful options Basic, limited styles Cleaning Easy, dishwasher safe Slightly tricky at times

5 Minute popsicle recipe for this summer

What you need

1 cup fresh mango chunks

Half a cup of coconut milk

1 to 2 teaspoons honey

A squeeze of lime

How to make it

Blend everything till smooth and creamy

Pour into your moulds and add sticks

Freeze for 6 to 8 hours

Gently press the mould to release

{{^usCountry}} Creamy, tropical, and just sweet enough to feel like a treat without trying too hard. Perfect for hot afternoons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Creamy, tropical, and just sweet enough to feel like a treat without trying too hard. Perfect for hot afternoons. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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