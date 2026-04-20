Popsicle makers just got a Gen-Z makeover! Which one is your favourite pick?
Popsicle makers just got cooler with playful designs and fun colours, turning frozen treats into a full mood.
Our Picks
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|Price
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MoldBerry Silicone Popsicle Maker Mold | Large Popsicle Molds 4 Cavities Cake Pop Silicone Molds Cartoon Ice Cream Cakesicle Molds for Chocolate Baking Mold Pk1, 20 x 10 x 2.1 Centimeters
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KARP Set of 6 Popsicle Mould Set with Tray | Reusable Ice Cream & Kulfi Maker Molds | BPA Free Plastic Popsicle Maker for Kids & Adults (Green)
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Clazkit Plastic Reusable Ice Candy Makers, Homemade Popsicle/Frozen Ice Cream/Kulfi Candy for Children&Adults-Multicolor-Set of 4, 10 x 10 x 10 Centimeters
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Zoku Premium Classic Pop Molds - 6 Easy-Release 90ml Popsicle Molds with Sticks and Drip-Guards - Green|BPA-Free, Reusable| Homemade Kulfi, Lolly, Cakesicles, Candy, Ice Cream Pop Maker
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SR 4 Cavity Oval Silicone Candy Mould | Kulfi Maker | Silicone Ice Cream Mould | Chocolate Cakesicle & Popsicle Mold | Food-Grade BPA Free | Reusable Non-Stick Popsicle Mold (Multicolor)
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KEDY Ice Pop Makers Popsicle Ice Cream Moulds Tray Kulfi Candy Ice Lolly Mold for Children
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Popsicle makers that used to be a summer essential are now becoming an essential kitchen must-have. They have had a serious glow up, and Gen Z is clearly leading the vibe. Think bold colours, cheeky shapes, spill-proof lids, and designs that feel made for your camera roll as much as your freezer. From silicone moulds that pop out treats like magic to stackable trays that save precious freezer space, these are equal parts practical and playful. Homemade popsicles now feel less like a chore and more like a creative ritual. Fresh fruit blends, iced coffee pops, and even matcha experiments are all fair game. It is less about just cooling down and more about expressing your style, one frozen stick at a time.
Silicone moulds have redesigned the traditional popsicle moulds
Soft, flexible, and genius, silicone moulds make popsicle prep feel almost too easy. No wrestling, no cracked sticks, no drama. Just a gentle push and your pops slide out clean, looking like they belong in a summer shoot. They also come in playful shapes that make even a basic orange juice pop feel a bit extra.
Not just a kitchen tool but an aesthetic essential
These are not the moulds you hide in a drawer. Think pastel tones, stackable forms, and designs that sit pretty on your counter. They fit right into a lifestyle where your freezer game is as stylish as your coffee table.
Why silicone moulds are worth it
- Easy release with zero breakage
- Flexible and durable for long-term use
- Safe for freezer and heat-friendly for cleaning
- Compact and stackable, great for tight spaces
- Comes in fun shapes that make treats look better instantly
Quick comparison table
|Feature
|Silicone Moulds
|Plastic Moulds
|Flexibility
|Soft and bendable
|Rigid
|Release
|Smooth, no sticking
|Can get stuck
|Durability
|Long lasting
|Can crack over time
|Storage
|Stackable, space-saving
|Bulkier
|Aesthetic Appeal
|Trendy, colourful options
|Basic, limited styles
|Cleaning
|Easy, dishwasher safe
|Slightly tricky at times
5 Minute popsicle recipe for this summer
What you need
- 1 cup fresh mango chunks
- Half a cup of coconut milk
- 1 to 2 teaspoons honey
- A squeeze of lime
How to make it
- Blend everything till smooth and creamy
- Pour into your moulds and add sticks
- Freeze for 6 to 8 hours
- Gently press the mould to release
Creamy, tropical, and just sweet enough to feel like a treat without trying too hard. Perfect for hot afternoons.{{/usCountry}}
Creamy, tropical, and just sweet enough to feel like a treat without trying too hard. Perfect for hot afternoons.{{/usCountry}}
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