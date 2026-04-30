Obsessed with Rihanna's hathphool? Here are 7 chic picks you can shop now

Ever since Rihanna stepped out wearing a dazzling diamond hathphool by Manish Malhotra at the Fenty Beauty pop-up store launch, the internet has been buzzing with admiration. People flocked to social media to check out hathphool options, and I was no different. From social media platforms to e-commerce sites, I scrolled almost every online medium to shortlist some hathphools to match my Indian attires. Hathphools are back in trend and here are 7 picks (Instagram) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less What I love about this accessory is its utility and ability to replace multiple accessories, functioning as a ring, bracelet, and statement piece all at once. Finally, I shortlisted 7 hathphools from Myntra that to complement different styles. What is a hathphool? Traditionally worn in South Asian cultures, a hathphool connects rings to a bracelet, creating an elegant, chain-like adornment across the hand. Whether paired with couture gowns or minimal streetwear, the hathphool adds a distinctive, sculptural detail that elevates the entire look. 7 hathphools you need to add to your closet

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Upgrade your festive dressing with this elegant wraparound hathphool set featuring kundan stones and delicate artificial beads. The fluid design wraps comfortably around your hand, creating a graceful fusion of tradition and trend. Lightweight yet eye-catching, it pairs beautifully with ethnic and fusion outfits alike. Perfect for weddings, mehendi, or festive gatherings, this piece adds instant charm. Styling tip: Pair this hathphool with pastel lehengas or sarees and keep nails neutral to let the intricate beadwork stand out effortlessly.

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Celebrate heritage craftsmanship with this 22K gold-plated Kashmiri ghungroo hathphool, designed to add rhythmic charm to your ensemble. The tiny ghungroos create subtle movement, enhancing every gesture with elegance. Its traditional aesthetic makes it a timeless addition to bridal or festive looks. Durable plating ensures long-lasting shine while maintaining a lightweight feel. Styling tip: Match it with silk sarees or traditional Kashmiri attire and add gold bangles for a cohesive, regal finish.

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Craft a royal bridal statement with this gold-plated hathphool set, intricately studded with shimmering stones. Designed for grandeur, it blends classic Mughal-inspired detailing with contemporary finesse. The structured design sits comfortably while elevating bridal attire with a luxurious glow. Ideal for weddings and receptions, it complements heavy ensembles beautifully. Styling tip: Pair with deep-toned bridal lehengas and bold kohl eyes to enhance the regal aesthetic.

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Add timeless elegance to your kundan jewellery collection with this gold-plated kundan hathphool set. Featuring refined craftsmanship and classic kundan settings, it effortlessly enhances both traditional and modern outfits. The balanced design ensures comfort while offering a sophisticated sparkle. Perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or intimate celebrations, it’s a versatile accessory. Styling tip: Style with anarkalis or indo-western outfits and stack minimal rings to keep the focus on the hathphool.

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Inspired by royal Rajasthani aesthetics, the Veeraya hathphool brings bold elegance to your look. Its intricate detailing and statement design evoke heritage charm while remaining wearable for modern occasions. Crafted to stand out, it adds a distinctive touch to festive and celebratory ensembles. Ideal for those who love standout accessories with cultural roots. Styling tip: Pair with mirror-work outfits or bandhani prints to amplify its ethnic richness.

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Embrace feminine charm with this floral-inspired gold-plated hathphool set. The delicate flower motifs add a soft, romantic touch, making it perfect for festive brunches, weddings, or casual ethnic looks. Lightweight and easy to wear, it blends elegance with everyday comfort. A versatile piece that complements both subtle and statement outfits. Styling tip: Pair with floral lehengas or light chiffon sarees for a cohesive, breezy look.

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FAQ for Hathphool What is a hathphool? A hathphool is a traditional hand ornament that connects a bracelet to one or more rings using chains, commonly worn during weddings and festive occasions. Can hathphools be worn with western outfits? Yes, modern designs like cuffs or minimal styles pair beautifully with indo-western and even contemporary outfits. Are hathphools comfortable for long wear? Most are designed to be lightweight and flexible, but comfort depends on fit and material. Adjustable styles are ideal for extended wear. How do I choose the right hathphool for my outfit? Match the metal tone (gold/silver) with your outfit and other jewelry. For heavy outfits, choose intricate designs; for minimal looks, opt for delicate styles. Can I wear hathphool on both hands? Yes, wearing a set on both hands is common for bridal looks, while single-hand styling works well for lighter occasions.