Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
Top 7 eardrops for dogs to prevent ear infection

  By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 18:03 IST
This article throws light on the top 10 dog eardrops that will keep your pet free from ear infections. They also offer a blend of essential cleansing solutions.

Ear infection in dogs is common and keeping a good eardrop handy is ideal.

People having dogs as their pets can relate that ear infections are common. If avoided or left untreated, the condition can worsen, spreading the infection to the inner ear and putting your pet at risk including deafness, facial paralysis, eye issues, or even worse. According to the top doctor of veterinary medicine, the ear canal is a dark, deep, and damp environment that stays away from sufficient air, hence becomes a medium for bacteria and fungi to grow.

So, as a solution doctors recommend using a trusted dog ear cleaner or the best ear drop for dogs on a timely basis to prevent your pet from getting infected in the first place. If you pet a breed that is particularly prone to ear infections like Cocker Spaniels with floppy ears, Poodles with long or thick hair or Golden Retrievers and Labradors that spend much time swimming.

Luckily, pet owners can avoid and cure several ear problems while using proper medicine for ear infections of the dog. Most eardrops for dogs available over the counter are basically to cleanse your pet’s ears to avoid critical ear infections. Moreover, we have curated appropriate medicated ear drops for infection quite affordable and you can easily find them at a vet’s office.

  1. Virbac Epiotic Salicylic Acid Ear Cleanser

This dog's ear drop from Virbac is a non-irritating, effective, and anti-septic ear cleanser in the treatment of ear infections. It is a blend of hydrocortisone HCA that soothes and minimizes itching, and different broad-spectrum antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections. It comes in the form of an oily suspension that can also be used to treat otitis externa or fungal infections like Malassezia.

Specifications:

  • Ear cleaning liquid used with a clean cotton swab
  • Suitable for dogs and cats
  • Composition:
  • Salicylic Acid IP -0.2 % W/V
  • Phenoxy ethanol BP (as preservative) - 0.3% W/v
  • Colour: Brilliant Blue FCF

Pros

Cons

Non-irritating, anti-septic solution

Slight burning or skin peeling may occur

Useful for sensitive skin type

 

cellpic
Virbac Epiotic Salicylic Acid Ear Cleanser, 50 ml, 50 Milliliter, 1 Piece
4.4 (609)
4.4 (609)
132
Buy now

2. ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Solution

This product is recommended by top veterinarians and seems a great over-the-counter pick as drops for dog ear infections. It has been on board tested as a cleaner to reduce debris containing a proprietary blend of enzymes needed to disinfect and clean the ear canal. It helps treat various bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections. The product has a ratio of hydrocortisone that relieves itching.

Specifications:

  • 0.5-per cent Hydrocortisone

For pets who swim or live in moist/hot environment

Pros

Cons

Pain-free application

Expensive

Fights inflammation and redness

 

cellpic 51% off
Zymox Ear Solution with 0.5-Percent Hydrocortisone, 1.25-Ounce
4.7 (12,058)
4.7 (12,058)
51% off
3,879 7,900
Buy now

3. WIGGLES WigoEar Dog Ear Cleaner Cleaning Solution

This product is a vet-approved safe and effective cleaning solution designed for both dogs and cats. Quite a gentle antimicrobial cleanser to protect your pet's ears from yeast, bacteria, and fungi. The dog's ear drop is a valuable therapeutic solution also used in the treatment of otitis externa.

Specifications:

  • Lactic acid - 20 mg
  • Coconut oil - 5 mg
  • Buffered salicylic acid - 2 mg
  • Preservatives including the surface active agent, buffering agent, chelating agent and water

Pros

Cons

Easy to use

Avoid contact with eyes

Vet Approved

 

cellpic
WIGGLES WigoEar Dog Ear Cleaner Cleaning Solution Cat, 100ml - Pet Yeast Infection Solution Liquid - Vet Approved Lactic Acid Coconut Formulation
4.1 (118)
4.1 (118)
210
Buy now

4. Dogz & Dudez Herbal Ear Cleaner for Dogs

This product is an effective ear drop for infection and helpful in treating inflammation, skin redness, itchiness and head shaking. It can be used as a routine ear-cleaning solution, particularly after swims or baths. These ear drops for dogs flush away and deodorizes smelly ears. Moreover, you can use it to remove ear mites and promotes a sting veterinary formula quite safe for dogs and cats.

Specifications:

  • Fights bacterial, fungal and yeast infection in dogs
  • Ph-balanced, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan solution

Pros

Cons

Eliminates ear mites

Might occur slight side effects

Safe for cats, dogs, and horse

 

cellpic 4% off
Dogz & Dudez Herbal Ear Cleaner for Dogs, Puppies, Kitten & Cats 200ml | Relieves Itchy Ear, Head Shaking, Prevents Ear Discharge & Odour, Fights Bacterial, Fungal and Yeast Infection, Treats Ear Mites | Ear Cleaning Solution | Ph Balanced, Cruelty Free, Paraben Free & Vegan
4 (175)
4 (175)
4% off
325 337
Buy now

5. Medfly Healthcare OTISHIELD Ear Cleansing Solution

This solution is safe and quite effective for ear care which removes bad odours and works as a non-irritating formula. It works with a unique combination of reliable cleansing and dewaxing agents containing the Ceramide complex required for wound repair. The medicine of ear infections of the dog safeguards the ears from pathogens with a soothing effect healing the wounds faster.

Specifications:

  • A mixture of cleansing and dewaxing agent

Pros

Cons

Heals wound quicker

Might result in itching or other irritation

Eliminates bad odours

 

cellpic 17% off
Medfly Healthcare OTISHIELD Ear Cleansing Solution for Dogs (50 ml)
4.2 (184)
4.2 (184)
17% off
325 390
Buy now

6. Vivaldis Clearify: Tris EDTA - Ear Cleansing Solution

This product is directed to clean the dog’s ear posing antibiotic properties helpful to keep the area infection-free. You need to apply the solution to the ear canal and then gently massage the ear base for effective results. Make sure to note the directions noted by the veterinarian for checking results as this seems the best ear drop for dogs.

Specifications:

  • Tris (Tromethamine): EDTA (disodium EDTA dehydrate)
  • Acts as an antibacterial flush, alkalinizing solution and an antibiotic potentiating agent

Pros

Cons

Anti-bacterial ear cleanser

Some dogs may react poorly to active ingredients

Antibiotic potentiating agent

 

7. Pupkart Beaphar Calm Ear Drop

This product is suitable for dogs and cats having effective ingredients needed to calm your pet's ears. It makes an ideal addition to your pet's life. These drops eliminate exudation and reduce pain in the ear relieving inflammation and its concurrent discomfort.

Specifications:

  • Anti-bacterial, Anti-fungal and Anaesthetic solution
  • A combination of Ofloxacin, Lignocaine, Clotrimazole, Beclomethasone dipropiate

Pros

Cons

Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties

Might go out of stock frequently

Holds an anaesthetic potential

 

cellpic 2% off
Pupkart Beaphar Calm Ear Drop (20 ml) -Pack of 2
4.6 (132)
4.6 (132)
2% off
177 180
Buy now

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Virbac Epiotic Salicylic Acid Ear CleanserNon-irritating, anti-septic solutionUseful for sensitive skin typeTreat otitis externa and Malassezia
ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear SolutionPain-free applicationFights inflammation and rednessFast-acting formula
WIGGLES WigoEar Dog Ear Cleaner Cleaning SolutionEasy to useFast ActionVet Approved
Dogz & Dudez Herbal Ear Cleaner for DogsEliminates ear mitesSafe for cats, dogs, and horsePh Balanced and vegan solution
Medfly Healthcare OTISHIELD Ear Cleansing SolutionHeals wound quickerEliminates bad odoursPossess a non-irritating formula
Vivaldis Clearify: Tris EDTA - Ear Cleansing SolutionAnti-bacterial ear cleanserWorks as an antibiotic-potentiating agentEasy to use
Pupkart Beaphar Calm Ear DropAnti-bacterial and anti-fungal propertiesHolds an anaesthetic potentialGood customer reviews

Best overall product

ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Solution is our recommended eardrop for dogs as it is gentle to apply, doesn’t have many reactants and takes care of inflammation instantly. This product is ideally designed to treat redness, acts as a precaution to take before infection and reacts as a medicine of ear infection of the dog. In case you find your pet’s ears are irritated, use it immediately as it does not cause pain during application. Also, this eardrop has around 0.5% hydrocortisone helpful in reducing inflammation.

No pre-cleaning is needed and this solution will take care of everything. All you need to do is insert a couple of drops in the dog’s ears and carefully massage them. The formula is effective and will start working quickly. A few verified reviews are overwhelmingly positive saying it isn’t too expensive, and quite effective.

Value for money

We recommend WIGGLES WigoEar Dog Ear Cleaner Cleaning Solution as a value-for-money product posing every possible factor needed in the eardrop for dogs to prevent ear infection and worst-case scenario. It also consumes multiple preservatives along with the surface active agent, buffering agent, chelating agent and water which are natural in the form needed to treat yeast, bacterial and fungal issues in pets.

How to pick the best eardrop for dogs to prevent ear infection?

While choosing a perfect eardrop for dogs you should consider several factors that can ensure the best product for your canine. You should know to date that there is no one-size-fits-all answer, hence, focus on the below-mentioned points:

  • Usage

Eardrops have two main uses: treating existing infections and preventing upcoming problems. So, for the ones prone to ear infections you probably need a reliable cleanser and preventative eardrop. Such drops aren’t always medicated, rather they are made to prevent the causes that encourage bacteria and yeast to grow.

In the case of dogs with minor ear infections, you need to go for medication which will depend on the agent making your dog’s ears infected. Check out the recently included ear drops for dogs in the above review to stay ready beforehand.

  • Ingredients

Precise ingredients work better for specific things. If your pet has a yeast infection, then an antibiotic will not work. So, pay a visit to a vet who can prescribe something with reacting and suitable ingredients posing eardrops. Be sure to check the online reviews before purchasing an overpriced product and just after your vet’s approval.

With that said, you do want to ensure that your chosen ear drops include some kind of anti-inflammatory. No matter what sort of infection your dog has, it will likely cause inflammation, which is the main source of pain and discomfort. Therefore, treating this inflammation is recommended. It will make your dog feel better and helps fight the underlying cause.

  • Cost

The cost of ear drops is a crucial factor so don’t overpay for the product when you can ensure the same results with a cheaper one. In our list, you will get affordable products and get the best results for the price.

  • Effectiveness

Everyone wants to buy a product that works fine and effectively. For picking the right one check out the reviews and relevant information that are over-the-counter eardrops mentioned on its official website.

Virbac Epiotic Salicylic Acid Ear Cleanser, 50 ml, 50 Milliliter, 1 Piece ₹ 132
Zymox Ear Solution with 0.5-Percent Hydrocortisone, 1.25-Ounce ₹ 3,879
WIGGLES WigoEar Dog Ear Cleaner Cleaning Solution Cat, 100ml - Pet Yeast Infection Solution Liquid - Vet Approved Lactic Acid Coconut Formulation ₹ 210
Dogz & Dudez Herbal Ear Cleaner for Dogs, Puppies, Kitten & Cats 200ml | Relieves Itchy Ear, Head Shaking, Prevents Ear Discharge & Odour, Fights Bacterial, Fungal and Yeast Infection, Treats Ear Mites | Ear Cleaning Solution | Ph Balanced, Cruelty Free, Paraben Free & Vegan ₹ 325
Medfly Healthcare OTISHIELD Ear Cleansing Solution for Dogs (50 ml) ₹ 325
Pupkart Beaphar Calm Ear Drop (20 ml) -Pack of 2 ₹ 177

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

