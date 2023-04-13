Top 7 eardrops for dogs to prevent ear infection

Ear infection in dogs is common and keeping a good eardrop handy is ideal.

People having dogs as their pets can relate that ear infections are common. If avoided or left untreated, the condition can worsen, spreading the infection to the inner ear and putting your pet at risk including deafness, facial paralysis, eye issues, or even worse. According to the top doctor of veterinary medicine, the ear canal is a dark, deep, and damp environment that stays away from sufficient air, hence becomes a medium for bacteria and fungi to grow.

So, as a solution doctors recommend using a trusted dog ear cleaner or the best ear drop for dogs on a timely basis to prevent your pet from getting infected in the first place. If you pet a breed that is particularly prone to ear infections like Cocker Spaniels with floppy ears, Poodles with long or thick hair or Golden Retrievers and Labradors that spend much time swimming. Luckily, pet owners can avoid and cure several ear problems while using proper medicine for ear infections of the dog. Most eardrops for dogs available over the counter are basically to cleanse your pet’s ears to avoid critical ear infections. Moreover, we have curated appropriate medicated ear drops for infection quite affordable and you can easily find them at a vet’s office. Product list Virbac Epiotic Salicylic Acid Ear Cleanser This dog's ear drop from Virbac is a non-irritating, effective, and anti-septic ear cleanser in the treatment of ear infections. It is a blend of hydrocortisone HCA that soothes and minimizes itching, and different broad-spectrum antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections. It comes in the form of an oily suspension that can also be used to treat otitis externa or fungal infections like Malassezia. Specifications: Ear cleaning liquid used with a clean cotton swab

Suitable for dogs and cats

Composition:

Salicylic Acid IP -0.2 % W/V

Phenoxy ethanol BP (as preservative) - 0.3% W/v

Colour: Brilliant Blue FCF

Pros Cons Non-irritating, anti-septic solution Slight burning or skin peeling may occur Useful for sensitive skin type

2. ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Solution This product is recommended by top veterinarians and seems a great over-the-counter pick as drops for dog ear infections. It has been on board tested as a cleaner to reduce debris containing a proprietary blend of enzymes needed to disinfect and clean the ear canal. It helps treat various bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections. The product has a ratio of hydrocortisone that relieves itching. Specifications: 0.5-per cent Hydrocortisone For pets who swim or live in moist/hot environment

Pros Cons Pain-free application Expensive Fights inflammation and redness

3. WIGGLES WigoEar Dog Ear Cleaner Cleaning Solution This product is a vet-approved safe and effective cleaning solution designed for both dogs and cats. Quite a gentle antimicrobial cleanser to protect your pet's ears from yeast, bacteria, and fungi. The dog's ear drop is a valuable therapeutic solution also used in the treatment of otitis externa. Specifications: Lactic acid - 20 mg

Coconut oil - 5 mg

Buffered salicylic acid - 2 mg

Preservatives including the surface active agent, buffering agent, chelating agent and water

Pros Cons Easy to use Avoid contact with eyes Vet Approved

4. Dogz & Dudez Herbal Ear Cleaner for Dogs This product is an effective ear drop for infection and helpful in treating inflammation, skin redness, itchiness and head shaking. It can be used as a routine ear-cleaning solution, particularly after swims or baths. These ear drops for dogs flush away and deodorizes smelly ears. Moreover, you can use it to remove ear mites and promotes a sting veterinary formula quite safe for dogs and cats. Specifications: Fights bacterial, fungal and yeast infection in dogs

Ph-balanced, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan solution

Pros Cons Eliminates ear mites Might occur slight side effects Safe for cats, dogs, and horse

5. Medfly Healthcare OTISHIELD Ear Cleansing Solution This solution is safe and quite effective for ear care which removes bad odours and works as a non-irritating formula. It works with a unique combination of reliable cleansing and dewaxing agents containing the Ceramide complex required for wound repair. The medicine of ear infections of the dog safeguards the ears from pathogens with a soothing effect healing the wounds faster. Specifications: A mixture of cleansing and dewaxing agent

Pros Cons Heals wound quicker Might result in itching or other irritation Eliminates bad odours

6. Vivaldis Clearify: Tris EDTA - Ear Cleansing Solution This product is directed to clean the dog’s ear posing antibiotic properties helpful to keep the area infection-free. You need to apply the solution to the ear canal and then gently massage the ear base for effective results. Make sure to note the directions noted by the veterinarian for checking results as this seems the best ear drop for dogs. Specifications: Tris (Tromethamine): EDTA (disodium EDTA dehydrate)

Acts as an antibacterial flush, alkalinizing solution and an antibiotic potentiating agent

Pros Cons Anti-bacterial ear cleanser Some dogs may react poorly to active ingredients Antibiotic potentiating agent

7. Pupkart Beaphar Calm Ear Drop This product is suitable for dogs and cats having effective ingredients needed to calm your pet's ears. It makes an ideal addition to your pet's life. These drops eliminate exudation and reduce pain in the ear relieving inflammation and its concurrent discomfort. Specifications: Anti-bacterial, Anti-fungal and Anaesthetic solution

A combination of Ofloxacin, Lignocaine, Clotrimazole, Beclomethasone dipropiate

Pros Cons Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties Might go out of stock frequently Holds an anaesthetic potential

