Struggling with balance during yoga? An orthopaedic surgeon says an anti-slip yoga mat can improve safety and stability

Anti-slip yoga mats can prevent tripping and slipping, which can lead to injuries and muscle strains, whether temporary or long-term. Unlike regular mats, anti-slip surfaces absorb moisture quickly, keeping your grip steady even during intense sessions. Plus, their cushioning ensures comfort, even when you sit or stay on them for extended periods. But do we really need them? The answer is yes, especially if you want to avoid unstable postures and reduce the risk of slipping on hard surfaces. Can't make balance during yoga? The anti-slip mat can help prevent it (Freepik)

Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots: "A mat with good grip on both sides provides stability; supports proper posture and balance; and reduces the risk of ligament strain or falls, especially for people with joint pain, weakness, or coordination issues.”

What are anti-slippery yoga mats? According to the orthopaedic surgeon, anti-slip yoga mats offer grip while you exercise. The top surface provides grip for your hands and feet, while the bottom surface provides floor stability. These types of yoga mats also help you maintain proper joint alignment as you perform movements. They reduce the risk of slipping during weight-bearing poses, which can put pressure on your joints like the knees, wrists, and ankles.

Why do we need this? Non-slip mats are important for safety addition during yoga or rehabilitative exercises. If the surface is unstable, there is a higher risk of slipping, which can lead to ligament injuries, muscle strain, or even falls. A stable base allows individuals to perform their exercises safely while maintaining proper posture and balance, both of which are essential for preventing musculoskeletal injuries, explains the orthopaedic surgeon.

What to keep in mind before you buy an anti-slip yoga mat? Yoga mats used for exercise should be made of non-slippery materials to ensure stability and adequate cushioning while exercising. Cushioning protects joints and knees. A mat with a thickness of 4-6 mm provides the ideal balance of comfort and support for yoga and rehabilitative exercises. Natural rubber and TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) are regarded as superior materials due to their durability, grip, and comfort. Good-quality mats also provide effective shock absorption and help distribute body weight evenly, thereby supporting the joints during repeated movements or extended workout sessions.