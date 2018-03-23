With a career spanning three decades, Aamir Khan is one of India’s biggest movies stars. He started as a child artist in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) and went on to spearhead some of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi films.

Aamir has consistently rewritten the rules about acting and movies: he scored his first big hit by playing the boy next door in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and a demanding father in Dangal (2016), the highest grossing Indian film ever.

From Oscar-nominated Lagaan (2001) to one of Indian TV’s most successful reality show, Satyamev Jayate, he has always backed innovative concepts.

From raising awareness about malnutrition to supporting water conservation, Aamir has been associated with many social causes as well.