Arthur Lang is the CEO International of Singapore Telecommunications Limited. He was formerly the Group CFO of CapitaLand Limited, one of Asia’s largest real estate companies.

He has worked at Morgan Stanley, having been the co-head of the Southeast Asia investment banking division and the Chief Operating Officer for the Asia Pacific investment banking division.

Lang is also a board member of the Bharti Infratel and Bharti Telecom in India, Globe Telecom, Inc. in the Philippines, the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, the National Kidney Foundation, the Straits Times Pocket

Money Fund and the Advisory Board of the Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University. He has also been appointed as a member of CNBC’s Global CFO Council. Lang was also a director of Tiger Airways Holdings Limited, CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Lang received the Best CFO of the Year Award for listed companies with market capitalisation of S$1 billion and above at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2015. He also received the Best Investor Relations by a CFO award by IR Magazine in 2012, and was also placed second (sell-side) and third (sell-side) for Asia’s Best CFO (Property) in the Institutional Investor All-Asia Executive Team rankings in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Lang has a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics

(magna cum laude) from Harvard University.