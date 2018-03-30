Brad Loiselle

Bradley Loiselle, PMP, is a published author of an entrepreneurial book called Keep Moving 4ward – What it takes to be an entrepreneur, is a serial entrepreneur, has received multiple business awards, sits on several advisory boards in both Canada and India, is an avid public speaker, has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Global Education and many more. Brad has created several successful businesses over his career. His current company, betterU Education Corporate (publicly traded on the TSXV: BRTU), is focused on educating the mass population of India and working to solve access to global education for all.

Coming from a humble beginning, Brad built his career as an entrepreneur by leveraging the discipline of Project Management. By 2000, Brad founded EWL, the largest importer of licensed wrapping paper and other paper products in Canada in partnership with The Walt Disney Company, Marvel, Nickelodeon, 20th Century Fox and several others. Brad’s ambitions helped expand his company into multiple countries, which resulted in the need to move manufacturing to China. By 2008, after multiple visits to China, Brad’s eyes were opened to the lack of access to quality education faced by of the masses in emerging and re-emerging markets and decided to help solve the problem. Through his past experiences, drive to make a global difference and passion to help others, Brad went onto found an EdTech company called iPal Interactive Learning.

By 2011, iPal was acquired by one of Canada’s largest HR firms, and by 2013, Brad refocused and reinvested his efforts and money to support India’s educational growth requirements, resulting in the founding of betterU. Over the course of the next 5 years Brad travelled to India over 30 times meeting with hundreds of companies, the Prime Ministers from both Canada and India, educational leaders, spiritual leaders, students, families and more. His travels to India focused on understanding the underlying root challenges within the educational system, while working to establish betterU’s infrastructure, relationships and partnerships that would ultimately support betterU’s long-term vision. Today, betterU is closing a US$100M equity investment that will advance and support the business acceleration. betterU currently supports over 12,000 programs across KG-12, Skills Development, Exam Preparation, Assessment, Higher-Ed and more. With growing teams in Canada, Europe, Australia and India, betterU is priming to become India’s leading education to employment platform.

Brad lives by his motto to always Keep Moving 4ward!