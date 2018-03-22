Dr Robert Yap

Robert Yap is the Executive Chairman of YCH Group, Singapore’s leading end-to-end supply chain management company with operations spanning across Asia Pacific. Over the last four decades, Robert has played a pivotal role in the logistics and supply chain management field.

Recognised for his visionary leadership, Robert contributes as an advisor on numerous local and international platforms. For his contribution, he was awarded the Public Service Medal. Robert is President of the Singapore National Employers Federation, Deputy Chairman of IE Singapore, and the Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council. He contributes to the Joint Implementation Committee overseeing the government-to-government project in Chongqing, the Future Economy Council and the Payments Council.