Jayant Sinha

Member of Parliament, and former Minister of State for Finance and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation

Member of Parliament and former Minister of State for Finance, Jayant Sinha Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
Jayant Sinha is a Member of Parliament and formerly the Minister of State for Finance and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation. He has served on advisory committees for the finance and telecom ministries and has also advised the government on spurring entrepreneurship and impact investing.

Sinha, in his earlier career as an investment fund manager and management consultant, had been a partner and managing director, Omidyar Network India Advisors. He was once a partner at McKinsey and Co. and managing director, Courage Capital Management.

