singapore-summit-speakers

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:26 IST

Jayant Sinha is a Member of Parliament and formerly the Minister of State for Finance and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation. He has served on advisory committees for the finance and telecom ministries and has also advised the government on spurring entrepreneurship and impact investing.

Sinha, in his earlier career as an investment fund manager and management consultant, had been a partner and managing director, Omidyar Network India Advisors. He was once a partner at McKinsey and Co. and managing director, Courage Capital Management.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 16:25 IST