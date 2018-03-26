Jyotiraditya Scindia is a senior leader of the Congress party and represents Madhya Pradesh’s Guna constituency in Lok Sabha. Scindia is chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha and one of the most important Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls this year.

Scindia led the power ministry as a Minister of State with Independent Charge in the United Progressive Alliance government and before that he was the junior minister for Commerce and Industry.