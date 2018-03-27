Pavan Varma
Pavan Varma is the National General Secretary of the Janata Dal (United).singapore summit speakers Updated: Mar 27, 2018 11:32 IST
Pavan Varma, a former Indian Foreign Service officer, is the National General Secretary of the Janata Dal (United) and a key advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Varma, as a diplomat, served as India’s high commissioner to Cyprus and ambassador to Bhutan.
Varma has written non-fiction books about Indian identity and the country’s middle class, and is a regular participant on TV news debates.