 Pavan Varma | singapore summit speakers | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pavan Varma

Pavan Varma is the National General Secretary of the Janata Dal (United).

singapore summit speakers Updated: Mar 27, 2018 11:32 IST
Pavan Varma, National General Secretary of the Janata Dal (United).
Pavan Varma, National General Secretary of the Janata Dal (United).(Handout photo)

Pavan Varma, a former Indian Foreign Service officer, is the National General Secretary of the Janata Dal (United) and a key advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Varma, as a diplomat, served as India’s high commissioner to Cyprus and ambassador to Bhutan.

Varma has written non-fiction books about Indian identity and the country’s middle class, and is a regular participant on TV news debates.

more from singapore summit speakers
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you