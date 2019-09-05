singapore-summit-speakers

Piyush Gupta has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of DBS Group since 2009. DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia, headquartered in Singapore. Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney, “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker and “Best Bank in the World” by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for ten consecutive years from 2009 to 2018.

Prior to joining DBS, Piyush had a 27 year career at Citigroup, where his last position was Chief Executive Officer for South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Piyush is a member of the Executive Committee of the Institute of International Finance, Washington and Chairman of Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics Advisory Board. In addition, he is a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Task Force on Digital Financing of the Sustainable Development Goals, Singapore’s Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data, and McKinsey Advisory Council. He also sits on the boards of Enterprise Singapore, Singapore’s National Research Foundation, and the Singapore’s Council for Board Diversity. Piyush is a term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA).

Piyush Gupta has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, India and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

He was named Singapore Business Awards’ Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year in 2016. In 2014, he was named as the Singapore Business Leader of the Year by CNBC and in 2013, he was accorded the CEO Leadership Achievement Award for Singapore and Asia Pacific by The Asian Banker.

