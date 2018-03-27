Professor Wang Gungwu

Wang Gungwu is University Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, National University of Singapore, since 2007, and Emeritus Professor of Australian National University. He is Foreign Honorary Member of the History Division of the American Academy of Arts and Science and an Honorary Member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

His recent books include Renewal: The Chinese State and New Global History (2013, Chinese edition, 2016); Another China Cycle: Committing to Reform (2014). His dialogues on world history with Ooi Kee Beng was published as The Eurasian Core and it Edges (2015, Chinese edition 2018); Home is not Here (2018) and Nanyang: essays on heritage (2018).

Gungwu has a BA and an MA from the University of Malaya and a PhD from the University of London. He was formerly Professor of History at the University of Malaya; Professor of Far Eastern History and Director of Research School of Pacific Studies at the ANU. From 1986 to 1995, he was Vice-Chancellor, University of Hong Kong.