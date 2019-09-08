Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as second Telangana Governor

south

Tamil Nadu BJP president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn in as the second Governor of Telangana on Sunday morning.

Chief Justice of Telangana high court Raghavendra Singh Chouhan administered oath of office and secrecy to Tamilisai at a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

After taking oath, Tamilisai touched her parent’s feet to take their blessings.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Governor-designate of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panner Selvan, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, and several other Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs and leaders from various opposition parties attended the ceremony.

Tamilisai landed at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad along with her family. The chief minister, ministers and senior officials extended a cordial welcome to the Governor.

She received ceremonial salute from the police before reaching the Raj Bhavan.

