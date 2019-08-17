Telangana cop caught taking bribe day after receiving ‘best constable’ award

south

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:42 IST

Barely a day after he received an award on the Independence Day for being the best constable in his district, the police constable was caught red-handed while taking a bribe.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested P Thirupathi Reddy for taking the bribe of Rs 17,000 from a sand dealer in the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

Posted at I-Town police station in Mahabubnagar, the constable was allegedly harassing the sand dealer, Mudavath Ramesh, by threatening to confiscate his tractor.

The cop had threatened Ramesh to implicate him in a false case in case he did not pay the money. Ramesh, then lodged a complaint with the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap and caught the constable red-handed.

ACB arrested Reddy and produced him in a special court for ACB cases.

Only a day earlier Reddy had received the best constable award for his dedication and hard work.

He had received the award from State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud during the Independence Day celebrations.

--IANS

ms/dpb

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 18:40 IST