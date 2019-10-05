Video of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s son-in-law’s scuffle with police goes viral

karnataka

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:19 IST

A video of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s eldest son-in-law, Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi’s scuffle with local police in Belagavi has gone viral. The incident occurred outside the circuit house.

According to onlookers, as Virupaksha was leaving the circuit house, the police present there asked him to move slowly to which the former allegedly reacted sharply using abusive words. The cops at the scene shouted back which led to a scuffle.

#WATCH Belgaum: An argument broke out between police and Karnataka CM's eldest son-in-law ( the man who gets into the car) when the latter allegedly used abusive language after police asked him to slow down his car. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/VU95gGGgfV — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

BJP workers present in the circuit house quickly intervened and pacified both the parties.

The eldest of the sons-in-law, Virupaksha hails from Belagavi and is currently working in Hubli.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 06:41 IST