Video of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s son-in-law’s scuffle with police goes viral

Virupaksha was leaving the circuit house, the police present there asked him to move slowly to which the former allegedly reacted sharply using abusive words.

karnataka Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:19 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Belagavi
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s son-in-law can be seen in a scuffle with a Karnataka police official.
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s son-in-law can be seen in a scuffle with a Karnataka police official. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A video of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s eldest son-in-law, Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi’s scuffle with local police in Belagavi has gone viral. The incident occurred outside the circuit house.

According to onlookers, as Virupaksha was leaving the circuit house, the police present there asked him to move slowly to which the former allegedly reacted sharply using abusive words. The cops at the scene shouted back which led to a scuffle.

 

BJP workers present in the circuit house quickly intervened and pacified both the parties.

The eldest of the sons-in-law, Virupaksha hails from Belagavi and is currently working in Hubli.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 06:41 IST

