Alex Albon to join Nicholas Latifi at Williams F1 team in 2022

Thailand's Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season as a Williams driver alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Thailand's Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season as a Williams driver alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi, the British-based team announced on Wednesday.

Albon, 25, has been competing in German Touring Cars (DTM) after being dropped by Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2020 campaign.

(More to follow)

