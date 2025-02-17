Menu Explore
Amoore scores 21 points to help No. 8 Kentucky rout Georgia 84-55

AP |
Feb 17, 2025 02:36 AM IST

Amoore scores 21 points to help No. 8 Kentucky rout Georgia 84-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia Amoore scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to an 84-55 win over Georgia on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Amoore, a senior, made three 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 15 points in the first half to help the Wildcats snap a two-game losing streak and complete a regular-season sweep of the Bulldogs.

Dazia Lawrence connected on three 3-pointers and followed Amoore with 15 points. Amelia Hassett made four 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, for 14 points. Teonni Key added a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Clara Strack added 14 points.

Trinity Turner led Georgia with 22 points and tallied 20 in the first half. Takeaways

Georgia: The Bulldogs notched their second win in the league against Arkansas last Sunday and had a week off to regroup. Georgia, which scored 43 points in a 78-64 loss to the Wildcats in Athens on Jan. 19, managed just 25 in the final two quarters on Sunday.

Kentucky: The Wildcats reached the 20-win plateau for the first time since the 2019-2020 season when they went 22-8 in Matthew Mitchell’s last season at the helm. Key stat

The Wildcats made 11 3-pointers, including eight in the first half and collected nine blocks. Key moment

Kentucky made six 3-pointers in the first quarter, including three straight in a 13-0 run that turned a 12-9 lead into a 16-point lead with 2:26 remaining in quarter. Up next

Georgia visits No. 5 LSU on Thursday while Kentucky heads to Missouri on Sunday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
See More
