Argentina end Cape Verde’s dream World Cup run, but not before being pushed to the limit

Argentina are through to the Round of 16 but by the barest of margins. Cape Verde pulled off a generational performance to hold the FIFA World Cup defending champions for 110 minutes, but an own goal brought about the end. Cape Verde, which pulled off draws against Spain and Uruguay in the group stage, went into the contest against Argentina as underdogs and not a single person gave them a chance of standing up to the South American giants. However, just like the league phase, Cape Verde showed that football is played by players, not expectations.

Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time. (REUTERS)

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If not for an own goal by Diney Borges in the 111th minute, who knows what the result would have been at the Miami Stadium on Saturday. But in the end, Argentina won 3-2 to win the Round of 32 tie.

Also Read: Argentina vs Cape Verde Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi’s ARG through to Round of 16, Cape Verde’s dream ends

For two times in the contest against Argentina, Cape Verde came from behind, and the match showed no signs of ending. It was a testament to Cape Verde's resilience and nerves of steel that, at one stage, even Argentina left shell-shocked, with no clue what was transpiring on the pitch.

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{{^usCountry}} Argentina eventually found a way through, but only after talisman Lionel Messi delivered both a goal and an assist from a corner. More than two hours after kickoff, the footballing powerhouse finally subdued an inspired Cape Verde side that refused to back down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Argentina eventually found a way through, but only after talisman Lionel Messi delivered both a goal and an assist from a corner. More than two hours after kickoff, the footballing powerhouse finally subdued an inspired Cape Verde side that refused to back down. {{/usCountry}}

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At the heart of that resistance was Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who repeatedly denied Messi in a goalkeeping masterclass. The Cape Verde captain made four outstanding saves to frustrate the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during the final hour of the contest.

He first charged off his line in the 63rd minute to smother Messi's powerful right-footed effort from close range. Ten minutes later, he stretched every inch to tip away a curling free kick that looked destined for the corner, preserving the 1-1 scoreline. Deep into stoppage time, Vozinha reacted sharply to keep out another Messi free kick through a crowded penalty area.

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Then, in the opening period of extra time, he produced yet another spectacular stop, diving to his left to parry away Messi's fierce strike after the Argentine captain pounced on a loose ball.

Who scored all the goals?

The opening goal of the match between Argentina and Cape Verde was scored by none other than Messi. The Argentinian maestro controlled the ball with the outside of his boot after getting a superb pass from Lisandro Martinez. Messi then lifted the ball over Vozinha into the roof of the net to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Cape Verde then equalised in the 59th minute through DeRoy Duarte. Cape Verde. The game then progressed to extra time, and Argentina once again took the lead in the 92nd minute through Martinez.

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However, as soon as it started to look like all was doom and gloom for Cape Verde, the side once again came back to make the scoreline 2-2. Lopes Cabral produced one of the goals of the tournament after cutting inside before curling a sensational effort into the top corner.

But in the end, the own goal was the undoing of Cape Verde, and Argentina progressed ahead.

Cape Verde's generational performance

Cape Verde's memorable run began with a goalless draw against Spain, a result built on another commanding performance from the 40-year-old Vozinha. That match also sparked an emotional story off the pitch, as fans rallied to help bring his mother to the United States so she could witness her son's historic World Cup journey. Two more hard-fought draws followed, sending the African nation into the knockout rounds against all expectations.

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Although the fairytale ended in defeat against Argentina, Cape Verde left the tournament with far more than the USD 11 million in FIFA prize money awarded for reaching the Round of 32. The smallest nation by land area ever to qualify for a World Cup, and home to a population barely one per cent of Argentina's, announced itself on football's grandest stage and earned admiration far beyond the final score.