Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Statistical highlights of AFG innings

Riding on half-centuries from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rashid Khan, Afghanistan posted a commanding total of 255/7 in their Asia Cup 2018 clash against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the innings with stunning figures of 4/42. Abu Hider Rony and Rubel Hossain scalped two and one wicket respectively for the Bangla Tigers.

Hindustan Times take a look at the statistical highlights of the Afghanistan innings against Bangladesh –

-Ihsanullah Janat became Abu Hider Rony’s maiden scalp of his ODI career.

-Hashmatullah Shahidi completed his 3rd ODI fifty and this was his second ODI half-century against Bangladesh. He became the second Afghan batsman after A Afghan to score two fifties against Bangladesh.

- With the help of his four-wicket haul, Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh against Afghanistan in ODIs.

- The partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan (95) is now the highest partnership for eight wicket in Abu Dhabi. This is also the best eight wicket stand for Afghanistan in ODIs.

- Rashid Khan’s 32-ball 57 is the highest score by a number 9 batsman in Abu Dhabi. Also, this is the highest score by a number 9 batsman in ODIs in 2018.

- With the help of his 31-ball fifty, Rashid Khan becomes the joint second-fastest Afghanistan batsman to score a half-century in ODIs.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 21:15 IST