Back injury rules Singh out of PGA Championship

Three-times major winner Vijay Singh has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship due to a back injury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
FILE Photo- Vijay Singh.(AP)

Three-times major winner Vijay Singh has pulled out of this week's PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The Fijian is a two-times winner of the event having won the title in 1998 and 2004, with the second victory coming in a three-man playoff.

Singh, 58, missed the cut at last month's Masters, a tournament he won in 2000.

Organisers said American Wyndham Clark would take his place in the field while Brandon Hagy becomes the first alternate at the year's second major that begins on Thursday at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

