badminton

All England Open: Nehwal retires hurt, Prannoy, Praneeth sail into second round

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the event after retiring hurt in the first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt.
ANI, Birmingham
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:51 AM IST
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)

India shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth started their All England Open campaign on a high, winning their respective first-round games on Wednesday (local time).

However, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the event after retiring hurt in the first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt.

For Prannoy it was an easy victory as he defeated Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren in two straight sets 21-10, 21-10 while Sameer had to toil hard for his win as Ygor Coelho from Brazil gave him a tough fight.

Praneeth too won his first-round game against French badminton player Toma Junior Popov in two straight sets (21-18, 22-20) on Wednesday (local time).

Prannoy will now face star Japanese badminton player Kento Momota in the second round while Sameer will meet Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen on Thursday.

Praneeth will lock horns with Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen in the second round of the All England Open on Thursday.

Earlier, ace India shuttler PV Sindhu cruised to the second round of the All England Open with a win over Malaysia's Soniia Cheah. Sindhu overcame the first-round challenge as she won 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes.

Also, the Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankirerddy progressed to the second round of the showpiece event.

