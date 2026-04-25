Badminton adopts new 3x15 scoring

New Delhi: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday adopted a new 3x15 (three games to 15 points) scoring system, a move aimed at bringing dynamic changes to the game making it shorter and intense while keeping the sport tuned to broadcast demands. The new scoring will come into effect from January, 4, 2027. Two-time Olympic medallist Pusarla V. Sindhu. (AFP)

The last 20 years badminton has followed the 3x21 scoring. Over the years, players adapted to the scoring, and matches, replete with long, drawn-out rallies, were stretching on. Several players, coaches and officials in the badminton fraternity did not see any reason to change the current scoring which has been producing high-quality, intense matches. BWF, however, felt a change was needed as the current system was also affecting players’ health and burnout with matches often stretching 80-90 minutes.

The proposal to adopt the new scoring system was put to a vote at the BWF Annual General Meeting in Denmark on Saturday and passed by the required two‑thirds majority of votes cast, the BWF said in a statement. BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the decision marked an important milestone for the future of badminton.

“We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long‑term future of our players,” Leeswadtrakul said. “The 3×15 scoring system is intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations, and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery. By bringing high‑pressure moments earlier and creating tighter scores and more dramatic finishes, the format aims to keep fans engaged from the first rally to the last.”

Before the proposal was put to vote BWF said: “Following extensive testing and consultation, BWF believes the 3×15 system offers a strong and sustainable foundation for the sport’s future. The proposal reflects a long-term commitment to innovation, player welfare and the continued support for players in their pursuit of excellence, enabling them to enjoy longer, more successful careers in the sport.”

The world body said it had done comprehensive testing and analysis across multiple formats trying out different scoring systems, and the 3x15 scoring resulted in reduced match durations, while making the matches more competitive and exciting. “Games in reduced length naturally increase the chance of tied or close-to-tied scores. Compared with 3×21, the 3×15 format makes it more likely that matches will feel more competitive and suspenseful,” as per BWF test results. Reduced game length (3×15) increases the chances of having close scores (defined as within three to five points). This means more moments where the score is tight and exciting. Match data shows that 3×15 creates more of these moments than other options.”

“It will reduce player fatigue and lower the risk of injury. Tournament scheduling can be more efficient, and fans can stay engaged for full matches,” according to BWF analyses.

Two-time Olympic medallist and BWF Athletes’ Commission Chair PV Sindhu had said the broader feeling among players was that 21 points gives the sport more charm, rhythm and tactical depth. “Well, innovation is absolutely needed. But it has to be meaningful. Having said that, I think we should always look at how to improve sport for players, fans, broadcasters and commercial partners. But not every change is progress. So, my overall feeling would be like, let us innovate, but let us make sure we are solving the right problem,” Sindhu had said in a BWF statement on April 6 ahead of the BWF AGM.

“From my discussion with the players, the feedback has genuinely been mixed. But if I look at the overall sentiment across the athletes, as spoken to, the majority still feel that the 21-point system is better for badminton. So, I think some players do see positives in 15 points, three sets as well. Especially, in terms of shorter matches, but the broader feeling is that 21 points gives the sport more of its charm, rhythm and tactical depth.”