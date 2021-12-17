Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BWF World Championship 2021: Indians in action on Day 6

BWF World Championship, Day 6: PV Sindhu's clash against Tai Tzu-ying highlights the action on Day 6.
Huelva: India's P.V. Sindhu competes against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong during their badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.(AP)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

BWF World Championship, Day 6 Schedule: The action on Day 6 will see PV Sindhu taking on arch-rival Tai Tzu-ying in the quarterfinals, with Kidambi Srikanth also eyeing a semi-final spot as he faces Mark Caljouw for a semi-final berth.

PV Sindhu's game against Tai Tzu-ying will kickstart the action on Day 6 of the Championship, while Srikanth will take on Caljouw immediately after. 

Sindhu last met Tai in the semi-final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the Chinese Taipei shuttler defeated Sindhu in a close-fought encounter. The Indian, who kept her record of being undefeated before the quarterfinals in the Championship intact, will now be aiming to defend her title.

 

HS Prannoy will also be in action later on the day, as he takes on Kean Yew Loh, while Lakshya Sen meets China's Jun Peng Zhao.

BWF World Championship Day 6, India schedule:

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Chinese Taipei)Kidambi Srikanth vs Mark Caljouw (The Netherlands)HS Prannoy vs Kean Yew Loh (Singapore)Lakshay Sen vs Jun Peng Zhao (China)

Topics
bwf world championship
