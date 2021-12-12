Home / Sports / Badminton / BWF World Championships 2021: Indians in action on Day 1
BWF World Championships 2021 Day 1 schedule: Former world no one Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign against Spain's Pablo Abian. B Sai Praneeth will lock horns with Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw later in the day. 
BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign against Spain's Pablo Abian. (Getty Images/Files )
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

BWF World Championships 2021 Day 1 schedule: The BWF World Championships, which will be played in Huelva, Spain from Sunday will see a total of six Indian shuttlers in action on the opening day. 

Former world no one Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign against Spain's Pablo Abian. B Sai Praneeth will lock horns with Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw later in the day. 

Apart from the two men's singles matches, two Indian pairs will be seen in double's action. 

Men's doubles: Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Joel Eipe & Rasmus Kjær 

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian 

Men's singles: B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw 

Women's doubles: Pooja Dandu & Sanjana Santosh vs Alyssa Tirtosentono & Imke VAN DER Aar  

Meanwhile, India’s ace shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist P V Sindhu will look to retain her title as the tournament advances. Being one of the seeded players, she has got a first-round bye and will kick-off her title defence in the next round. She will play Slovakia’s Martina Repiska in her first match. 

A host of players including two-time winner Kento Momota, three-time champion Carolina Marin and 2017 winner Nozomi Okuhara will not take part in the tournament. The edition also marks the absence of London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal from the event for the first time in her career due to multiple injuries.

 

Story Saved
