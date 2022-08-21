BWF World Championships 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch BWF World Championships live on TV and online

BWF World Championships Live Streaming: The biggest tournament in Badminton, BWF World Championships 2022 begins in Japan's Tokyo tomorrow. The tournament will run from 22 August to 28 August and will feature the best shuttlers from across the globe. The biggest names from India, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Saina Nehwal, will be in action at the mega event.

Star women shuttler PV Sindhu is not participating this time due to a stress fracture. In her absence, former World No.1 Saina will be the major hope for India in women's singles. Saina, currently ranked 33 in the world, is unseeded in the tournament and will have to punch above her weight to reach the finals. In the first round, she will be up against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.

Meanwhile, Lakshya, the gold medallist from Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, will be India's biggest hope for a podium finish. He is also the bronze medallist from the previous edition. This time, Lakshya is in red-hot form after being runners-up in All England and German Open and winning the India Open 2022. He was also a part of the Indian team that won the Thomas Cup title this year after beating 14-time champions Indonesia.

In world championships, the biggest challenger for Lakshya would be World No.1 and top seed Viktor Axelsen, who is also the gold medallist from Tokyo Olympics 2020. An All England Open Champion, Axelsen is on a 31-match winning streak since March this season. Interestingly, his last loss was to Lakshya in the German Open semifinal.

Ninth seed Lakshya would also face stiff competition from defending champion Loh Kean Yew (eighth seed), Anders Antonsen (third seed) of Denmark, and Lee Zii Jia (fifth seed) of Malaysia. In the first round, Lakshya will face H.K. Vittinghus of Denmark.

Another big hope for India in men's singles will be Srikanth, who is the silver medallist from last edition. He won the bronze at CWG 2022 and might face Lakshya in the quarterfinal of the tournament if both shuttlers win their respective matches in earlier rounds.

In men's doubles, the World no. 7 pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be leading India's campaign. Gold medallists in CWG 2022 and Thomas Cup title winners, the duo has got everything in its arsenal this time to claim the gold at the tournament.

Here are the live streaming details of Badminton World Championships 2022

When will BWF World Championships 2022 be held?

The BWF World Championships 2022 is being held from 22 August to 28 August in Tokyo, Japan.

Which TV channels will broadcast BWF World Championships 2022 ?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will broadcast live on the Sports18 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2022?

Live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2022 will be available on Voot and JioTV.

At what time does the BWF World Championships 2022 begin?

The live coverage of the BWF World Championships 2022 begins at 7:30 AM IST.

