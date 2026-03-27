Marin broke a billion dreams but Indians at the forefront of tributes to her, a testament to her timelessness and class

Carolina Marin broke our hearts that day! The dreams of a billion Indian people were shattered in Rio de Janeiro. But not sure, if the news of her retirement on Thursday has brought any relief to Indians. If anything, they are sadder.

Even though she beat an Indian in the Olympics badminton final to deny them a rare gold, she did it with so much class and grace that nobody held anything against her, despite being heartbroken. Yes, she celebrated her points emphatically, but they were pure celebrations, not ridicule aimed at her opponent.

This was India's biggest chance to win a second individual gold since Abhinav Bindra's gold in Beijing in 2008. Now, we have Neeraj Chopra to keep Bindra company, but in 2016, the shooter was all by himself in that special tower. PV Sindhu had a great chance at history.

She had looked great in the run-up to the final, on all counts. She looked in a great mental space. Her game was on point. If Indians started believing she was going to beat Marin, they were not daydreaming. There was enough evidence that she could do it, and she came that close!

The women's badminton gold had been won by players from China, Indonesia and South Korea in the editions before -- since the game was introduced in 1992. So it was a unique match to all intents and purposes. Both players had a chance at history. Spain vs India. A new winner was to be heralded — country-wise.

Sindhu was too good that day and lived up to all expectations. At the age of 21, she tested Marin not a little. In fact, she won the first game. Tough it was but she managed to nail it 21-19. After that Marin really picked up her game, and even though Sindhu was also up to the challenge, the Spanish star played the perfect game in the next two, winning 21-12 and 21-15 to win the first badminton gold for Spain.

So what if she is not a Phelps or Bolt? Today, not every country is going to discuss Marin. In fact, very few would. She didn't win another Olympic gold after all. When you have extraordinary names like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Mijaín López and so many others who have won one gold after another, Marin pales in comparison. But guess what, India remembers her. Which is more than enough. When 1.5 billion people remember you in a nice way, what else can you want?

"My path ends here. Thank you all, because in one way or another you’ve also been part of it. In this new chapter, I will always carry with me the values that have guided me so far, and I will try to give back to society everything it has given me over the years. It has been a wonderful journey," Marin wrote on Instagram.

Ever since she posted the message above yesterday, she has been receiving extraordinary coverage in India. There is not a single media outlet that has not carried her story, and tributes just keep coming in.

Marin could have played a little longer, but ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries did for her. At the Paris Olympics two years ago, she had to withdraw from her semifinal match midway through. She had won the first game and was leading in the second when she had to pull out. Life can be hard at times. Another Olympic medal sure slipped out of her grasp.

She did try to return to badminton later, but in vain, as the injuries had grown much worse and were beyond fixing.

Anyway, she may not be one of the biggest Olympic stars like Phelps or Bolt, but she has made an important contribution in her own way. She showed the world that the women’s badminton gold wasn’t just China, Indonesia or South Korea’s. She ended their hegemony, particularly China’s. And she showed the world how to win without offending one's opponent or their fans. Today, India pays tribute to Marin with a heavy heart, and she deserves every bit of it.