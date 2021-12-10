Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / Carolina Marin pulls out of World Championships
badminton

Carolina Marin pulls out of World Championships

Three-time champion shuttler Carolina Marin's much-awaited return to competitive action got further delayed as she pulled out of the World Championship after failing to regain fitness following a knee injury.
Carolina Marin. (Getty)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 07:18 PM IST
PTI |

Three-time champion shuttler Carolina Marin's much-awaited return to competitive action got further delayed as she pulled out of the World Championship after failing to regain fitness following a knee injury.

The Rio Olympics gold medallist had withdrawn from the All-England Championships this year after suffering the injury during the Swiss Open. The 28-year-old had announced her plans of making a comeback at the home World Championships beginning in Huelva, Spain.

"I was having a really good season start, I had won four tournaments out of five. I was feeing very confident, strong and in a really good physical and psychological condition until just one bad movement broke my knee completely," Marin said in a video posted in her Twitter handle.

"Mentally it has been really hard to keep myself up, my priorities have been always health and well-being. Therefore, my team and myself have decided not to play the Huelva World Championship."

RELATED STORIES

Marin, considered as one of the most dominating players in international badminton, said she might be back in February next year but wouldn't want to put a date on her return.

"We have also taken the decision of not having a formal date of comeback to competitions until we are 100 sure my knee is fully recovered. So we will be evaluating slowly knee progress and the sensations. I am daily having it, so we believe I might be officially playing again in the month of February and March."

Marin, who had missed the Tokyo Olympics, had sustained a knee injury in the Indonesia Masters final in January 2019 and had missed the World Championships that year even as India's P V Sindhu claimed her maiden title. The Spaniard had returned at Vietnam Open in September, 2019 and went on to win the China Open, Syed Modi tournament and a runners-up finish at the French Open that year.

After a second-best finish at Indonesia Masters, Spain Masters and Denmark Open in 2020, Marin returned to claim back-to-back titles at Thailand and a final finish at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Bangkok. She also won the Swiss Open, beating Sindhu in the finals, besides claiming the European Championships in April.

Marin's withdrawal means the list of top players pulling out of the tournament just got longer as two-time gold medallist male shuttler Kento Momota of Japan had also withdrawn after suffering a back injury at the World Tour Finals in Bali, Indonesia.

In women's singles, 2017 World Championships gold medallist Nozomi Okuhara has also withdrawn, while the Indonesian contingent also decided to skip the event due to concerns over the new Covid-19 variant spreading in European nations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
carolina marin bwf world championship bwf world championships
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP