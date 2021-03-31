COVID: Gopichand Academy reopens after being shut for two days

The Pullela Gopichand Academy has reopened after being forced to shut down for two days following coach Arun Vishnu's positive COVID-19 test last week.

The academy was shut for sanitisation on Friday and Saturday, followed by the weekly off on Sunday and the holiday on account of Holi on Monday. It resumed operations on Tuesday.

"The academy was shut for two days on Friday and Saturday after coach Arun Vishnu tested positive for COVID-19," a source in the Gopichand Academy told PTI.

Apart from PV Sindhu, who is training at the Gachibowli stadium, all top Indian shuttlers including, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are training here.

"We tested all the players who were training under him on Saturday. All of them tested negative, so after Holi which was on Monday, the academy was again operational from Tuesday," the sources added.

The academy had shut down last year as well when shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist had tested positive for the dreaded virus.