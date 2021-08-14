Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: BWF cancels Taipei Open Super 300

The Taipei Open was scheduled to be held from September 7 to 12 at Teipei City.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Covid-19: BWF cancels Taipei Open Super 300(Getty Images)

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) was on Saturday forced to cancel next month's Taipei Open World Tour Super 300 due to "complications regarding the staging" of the event in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Further to Wednesday's announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the YONEX Taipei Open 2021 is now cancelled," the apex body said.

"This follows unexpected Covid-19 complications regarding the staging of the tournament, leaving local organisers no choice but to cancel.

"The BWF regrets the sudden change of direction but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year."

Indian player HS Prannoy expressed his disappointment at the development.

"Wow beautiful. I think I better start playing tennis," he tweeted reacting to the news.

The governing body had cancelled the Korea Open and Macau Open on Wednesday due to rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

The apex body had also postponed the World Junior badminton championships which was scheduled to be held in China. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
taipei open
