First glimpse of PV Sindhu, Venkata Datta Sai's wedding card as they make special appearance in Sachin Tendulkar's house

PV Sindhu, the double Olympic medallist is all set to tie the knot with senior IT professional Venkata Datta Sai later this month in Udaipur. Ahead of the upcoming festivities, the uber-popular shuttler took some time out of her busy schedule to personally invite Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to the wedding. PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai invite Sachin Tendulkar for their wedding. ((Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram))

PV Sindhu and her fiancee Venkata Datta Sai paid a visit to Sachin Tendulkar's house in Mumbai to personally invite the Indian cricket legend for their big day.

Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture with PV Sindhu and Venkatta Datta Sai. He wrote, "In badminton, the score always starts with 'love' and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever."

"Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you a lifetime of memories and endless rallies of joy! @pvsindhu1," he added.

PV Sindhu re-shared Sachin Tendulkar's post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Thank you so much. You are a tremendous source of inspiration to both of us."

PV Sindhu and Venkata with Sachin

Wedding reception on December 24

Earlier, PV Sindhu's father had told news agency PTI that it was only a month back that the match was finalised and both families wanted the festivities to be done this month as the shuttler starts a busy 2025 season in January.

"The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father PV Ramana told PTI.

Adding further, he said, "So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."

Venkata Datta Sai is an executive director at Posidex Technologies. The wedding festivities will begin on December 20, 2024.

Recently, PV Sindhu had clinched the women's singles titles at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. Sindhu finally ended her long title drought by outplaying China's world number 119 Wu Luo Yu 21-14, 21-16 to lift the trophy for the third time.