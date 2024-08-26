HS Prannoy takes a break from badminton to regain full fitness after Chikungunya battle: 'Persistent pains make it…'

Ace India badminton star HS Prannoy has withdrawn his name from the upcoming tournaments as he has decided to take a break from the sport to fully recover from the effects of Chikungunya. Prannoy, who recently represented India in the Paris Olympics, said that the battle with Chikungunya has taken a toll on his body, and he is not in the right condition to compete at his best. HS Prannoy takes time off to regain full fitness after battle with Chikungunya.(X Image/@PRANNOYHSPRI)

He shared a statement on social media announcing his decision to take a break, which was taken after considering it with his team.

"Life Update Unfortunately, the battle with Chikungunya has taken a toll on my body, leaving me with persistent pains that make it impossible to compete at my best. After careful consideration with my team, I've decided to withdraw from some of the upcoming tournaments to focus on recovery. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time. I’ll be back stronger," Prannoy wrote on X.

He has not provided a tentative date for his return and will look to regain full fitness before returning to the court.

Prannoy travelled to Paris for the Olympic Games weeks after suffering from Chikungunya, which also impacted his performance on the mega stage. Despite all the effects of chikungunya, He managed to produce positive results in the group stage, but in the Round of 16, he suffered defeat to his fellow Indian star Lakshya Sen. Prannoy looked off-colours and didn't look fully fit in the knockout clash and lost to Sen in in straight games 21-12, 21-6.

Sen was off to a good start, leading 7-4. He kept things under control as Prannoy seemed to struggle, played too defensively and was left to do the catch-up act. Sen closed out the opening game comfortably.

The second game was a blur as Sen looked rock solid and quickly wrapped up the contest after leading all the way.

Prannoy, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Championships and Asian Games, was one of the medal contenders from India. However, Chikungunya hindered him ahead of the Games, leading to a loss in the pre-quarterfinals.