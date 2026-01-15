In better frame of mind, Sen finding his way back to the top

New Delhi: Despite trailing 11-16 in the first game against Kenta Nishimoto, Lakshya Sen didn’t look worried. On the contrary, he gave his team a thumbs up when he was asked by his father DK Sen and coach Yoo Yong-sung, sitting in the coach’s corner, to ensure that his lifts were deep.

“My dad and coach were saying that I’m lifting (the shuttle) short and to try and lift a bit higher. Every time I was lifting it short, he was getting a weak return and the whole rally, I was struggling. I had to play a bit more freely on the lifts,” said Sen.

Sen listened to the words of wisdom and in a few minutes, he had levelled the score at 18-all before taking the game. By the time the second game started, the world No.14 had shattered the Japanese’s rhythm and confidence as he breezed past Nishimoto to clinch the contest 21-19, 21-10 in exactly 50 minutes and enter the $950,000 India Open men’s singles quarter-finals here on Thursday.

For the last five months, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion has been displaying an old, resolute and patient version of himself which had gone missing for a couple of seasons. A player of his calibre, had more downs than ups from the middle of 2022 till last year when fortunes slowly started changing.

He worked with renowned mental health expert Paddy Upton before and during the Olympics which helped him finish fourth in Paris 2024. For the last 18 odd months, he’s been working with Mon Brockman, an Israeli mental health expert based in Bengaluru. And the work behind the scenes has been delivering results on the court too.

Sen reached the quarter-finals in Denmark and Germany in the last half of 2025. He then made the semis of Japan Masters before making the final of Hong Kong Open. He finally ended his title drought when he lifted the Australian Open in November to round up the year with a title.

“It was important to win the Australian Open. I would love to continue the form. I’m in a much better space (mentally), in terms of my game too. I’m enjoying badminton much more,” said Lakshya, who earned his fourth win over world No.13 Nishimoto in seven outings.

In the last few tournaments, Sen has also been able to come back from difficult situations, against the flow of the game. Just like Thursday which he said was a result of discussing a change of tactics during a match. A naturally defensive player, Sen has also worked on his attacking game, especially at the net in the last few months. “I am happy on the court. I just stick in there and keep fighting,” said Sen.

Not just with his psychologist, but Sen has been spending a lot more time with his coach too, strategising what plan to adopt against which player and how much time to spend on which point. Like against Nishimoto, even if the match lasts two games, it generally stretches for an hour if not more.

But significantly, he is ready for it. The 24-year-old wasn’t seen rushing into the points, playing the match with a calm demeanour with a slight fist pump every now and then while facing away from his opponent, only to boost himself.

“These kinds of opponents, you expect a longer match. Even if it’s a two-gamer, it’s a long match. But I’m happy with the way I played. It is important to stick in there, but also vary the pace, not to play too slow otherwise he would just keep playing,” said Sen when asked about what strategy he employed on Thursday.

“It was important for me to keep changing the pace, just retrieve everything, get into the drive game and finish off quick points.”

Asked if he is doing anything extra to bring about a change of fortune, Sen laughed while saying: “I’m not going to tell you.”