India Open 2023 to be promoted in cinemas as tournament picks up entertainment partners

The India Open 2023, scheduled to take place from 17th – 22nd January 2023 at the K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, IG Stadium, New Delhi, will be promoted across the INOX cinemas in India and on its digital platforms, the multiplex chain announced on Thursday. It would also provide space to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in cinema lobbies and LED displays for tournament promotions.

A campaign, “Josh and Jashn” featuring India badminton stars Prannoy HS, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was also rolled out for the same. The campaign would run across INOX’s digital platforms, and across the cinemas.

According to Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General, Badminton Association of India, “Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 is a huge milestone in the history of Indian Badminton and we are looking forward to this partnership with INOX. Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 is now a 750 category event and it is one of the premier Super Series tournaments held globally. This year we will see the participation of top badminton nations like China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and India among 22 countries participating in this elite badminton gathering. Presence of 242 badminton players from January 17 will ensure that New Delhi celebrates the biggest badminton festival ever witnessed in the country.”

Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, INOX Leisure Limited said “Indian badminton has been making the country proud for many years. As our country is all set to host the biggest professional badminton tournament ever, we take pride in partnering with the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 organized by Badminton Association of India to promote it across our cinemas, and let our audiences get familiar with its grandeur. In the process, we aim to strengthen our bond with our patrons, by offering them unique brand experiences and privileges. We wish the very best to all the players participating in this prestigious championship and hope to see an Indian star lifting the trophy.”

INOX is also the official sponsor of the Indian Olympic Association and has partnered with NBA for the promotion of Basketball and with ESFI for the promotion of esports in India. Recently, it screened the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Asia Cup matches as well as the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 as well.

