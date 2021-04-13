India Open to be held behind closed doors

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the country’s biggest badminton tournament—the $400,000 India Open—will be held behind closed doors at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall here from May 11-16.

The Super 500 tournament, one of the last few Olympic qualifying events, will be contested in a bio-secure bubble without spectators and media. All players and officials coming from South Africa, Brazil, the Middle East and Europe will serve a seven-day quarantine and have to report here on May 3. Players and officials from the rest of the world can arrive on May 6 and undergo a four-day isolation period.

The Delhi government will conduct RT-PCR tests on arrival on May 3 and May 6 as well as on May 9 and May 14. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will provide an additional meal of choice for all participants, officials and support staff during the quarantine.

“With the recent spike in cases, we have to be more cautious. Players’ safety has always been of prime importance and our top priority and this tournament will be no different,” said BAI secretary general Ajay Singhania.

The tournament, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, has attracted 228 (114 men and 114 women) entries from 33 national associations. Rio Olympics champion Carolina Marin of Spain and world No.1 Kento Momota of Japan have confirmed their entries.

India will field the largest contingent with 48 players (27 women and 21 men) while Malaysia have 26 shuttlers which includes 10 women and 16 men. Ten shuttlers (four women and six men) from China are also part of the participants list.

The last date for withdrawal of entry is April 19. The draw will be announced on April 20.

