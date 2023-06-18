Indonesia Open Live Score: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty win in straight games to create history

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score Indonesia Open 2023: India's Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy face Malaysia's Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles final of Indonesia Open, at Jakarta on Sunday. Also, this is the first time Rankireddy, Shetty have reached a Super 1000 level final. The Indian pair have been in poor form lately, and went winless in two matches at the Sudirman Cup in May. At the Thailand Open, they only reached the Round of 16 and fell to a defeat in the first round of the Singapore Open. In the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open, Rankireddy and Shetty defeated Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae. Chia and Yik have a perfect head-to-head record vs the Indian pair, leading 8-0.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score Indonesia Open 2023(AFP)