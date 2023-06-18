Indonesia Open Live Score: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty win in straight games to create history
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score, Indonesia Open: Follow latest updates of men's doubles final match from Jakarta.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik Live Score Indonesia Open 2023: India's Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy face Malaysia's Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles final of Indonesia Open, at Jakarta on Sunday. Also, this is the first time Rankireddy, Shetty have reached a Super 1000 level final. The Indian pair have been in poor form lately, and went winless in two matches at the Sudirman Cup in May. At the Thailand Open, they only reached the Round of 16 and fell to a defeat in the first round of the Singapore Open. In the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open, Rankireddy and Shetty defeated Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae. Chia and Yik have a perfect head-to-head record vs the Indian pair, leading 8-0.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 03:07 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: AND IT'S DONE! SATWIK-CHIRAG WIN THE FINAL!
It's done and the Indian pair win the Indonesian Open as the Malaysians hit the net! WHAT A WIN!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 21-18 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 03:04 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: 19-13!
A good return by Satwiksairaj as he returns the serve. But then the response hits the net!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 19-13 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:59 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The Malaysians reduce the deficit!
Good rally from the Malaysian perspective as Chirag hits the net! They reduce the deficit!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 14-11 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:56 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: 12-8!
GOOD SMASH BY CHIRAG! AS HE QUICKLY SEALS THIS POINT! SATWIKSAIRAJ TO SERVE!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 12-8 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:51 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lead in Game 2
A short exchange as the Malaysians return a smash to the net and Satwiksairaj, Chirag get the lead again!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 6-5 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:49 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Level in Game 2!
Exchange of smashes as both teams try to win the point! Satwiksairaj and Chirag want to extend the lead, but the Malaysians want to level and they succeed!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 2-2 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:43 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Game 1 sealed!
Satwiksairaj and Chirag seal Game 1 and will go into the second game with good confidence, against a team they have never beaten in the past!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 21-17 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:41 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: OUT! 19-16!
The Malaysians serve and its a good return, but then their response goes out!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 19-16 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:37 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The Indians maintain lead!
The Indian pair serve and a good exchange of shots! The Malaysians hit the net! The Indians were trailing 3-7 at one point!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 14-10 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:33 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The Indian pair lead!
Satwiksairaj and Chirag have staged a comeback and have taken the lead! Good fightback by the Indian pair!
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 9-7 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:29 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Chia/Soh lead!
Chia and Soh are leading and have been pretty straightforward! The Indian pair aren't standing a chance.
Satwiksairaj/Chirag 3-7 Chia/Soh
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:26 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The match begins!
The players are done warming up and will start the final!
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:25 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: The action begins!
Satwik and Chirag enter the court and their final is about to begin!
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:22 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Historic feat by the Indian pair
Rankireddy and Shetty have been in good form in the Indonesia Open, and have entered the final of a Super 1000 tournament for the first time.
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:09 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Women's doubles result
South Koreans Lee/Baek sealed a 22-20 21-10 win vs Japan's Hirota/Fukushima in the women's doubles final.
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 02:05 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Head-to-head
Chia and Yik have a perfect head-to-head record and lead 8-0 against the Indian pair. Only four times in eight matches have the Indians managed to grab a game from their opponents. Their most recent meeting was at the Sudirman Cup in May, where the Malaysian duo won 21-18 21-19 win.
- Sun, 18 Jun 2023 01:56 PM
Indonesia Open Men's Doubles Final, Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Indonesia Open men's doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik in Jakarta.