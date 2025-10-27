Injured Sindhu withdraws from remaining tournaments in 2025

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has pulled out of the rest of the events in the 2025 season citing a foot injury she suffered just before the European leg of the BWF World Tour. Pusarla V. Sindhu. (AFP)

The former world champion took the call after extensive consultations with her support team and renowned sports medicine expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala following a thorough evaluation of her recovery and rehabilitation progress.

“The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete’s journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger,” Sindhu said in a statement on Monday.

Despite significant improvement, the injury continues to require careful management to ensure long-term fitness and performance. With the guidance of her medical and performance teams, it was collectively agreed that prioritising complete recovery over short-term competition was the best way forward.

“Recovery and training are already in motion. Under the constant care of Dr Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day. Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead,” said the 30-year-old.

Sindhu has already started a structured rehabilitation and training programme under close supervision, focusing on physical conditioning, recovery protocols, and gradual reintroduction to on-court training, with the aim of returning to peak performance.

The world No.13 has had a pretty average season after winning the Syed Modi International in December 2024 — her last title — with a win-loss record of 11-15 this year. While she showed flashes of her old brilliance — like the win over old rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan at the Indonesia Open in June — she has failed to cross the quarter-final stage the entire season.

But her performances at the World Championships and the China Masters have shown promise. At the Worlds, she completely outplayed world No.2 and two-time Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi of China while at the China Masters in September — her last competition — she easily overcame world No.6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in straight games. However, she exited both tournaments in the quarter-finals.

The five-time World Championship medallist is expected to return to competition in January.