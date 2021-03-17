Home / Sports / Badminton / Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash
badminton

Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash

"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," Momota, who is set to return to elite-level competition at this week's All England Open, said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Japan's Kento Momota(REUTERS)

Kento Momota feared he would be unable to play badminton again after a road accident in Malaysia left him with serious injuries last year, but having returned to full fitness the world No.1 says he is gunning for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese shuttler Momota, 26, fractured his nose and right eye socket, and sustained multiple lacerations to his face after the van he was travelling in crashed into a truck in January last year.

The accident, which killed the van driver, occurred hours after Momota had secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.

"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," Momota, who is set to return to elite-level competition at this week's All England Open, told BBC.

"I stopped taking for granted the everyday things that I was able to do in life. I never really thought about quitting the sport but I did worry that I would be left unable to play it anymore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England

All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation, awaits Covid test report

Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships

BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19

"I was also able to rediscover the joy in badminton."

Momota said he does not feel the pressure of being one of Japan's major hopes for a gold medal at the Games, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'll just do the best I can and not listen to any other voices around me," he said. "I just want to go for that gold medal to grow the profile of badminton in my country."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kento momota
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP