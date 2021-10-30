Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge
badminton

Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge

Ajay Jayaram, a former world no 13, lost 14-21 14-21 to the 21-year-old Ng Tze Yong, who is ranked 74 in the world, in the summit clash of the four-day tournament.
FILE IMAGE: Ajay Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:58 PM IST
PTI | , Leuven (belgium)

India's Ajay Jayaram finished runner-up at the Belgian International Challenge after going down in straight games to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles final here on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Indian, a former world no 13, lost 14-21 14-21 to the 21-year-old Ng Tze Yong, who is ranked 74 in the world, in the summit clash of the four-day tournament.

On way to the finals, fifth seed Jayaram, who is currently ranked 63, had defeated Kim Bruun of Denmark and Japan's Hashiru Shimono in semifinals and quarter-finals respectively on Friday.

Among other Indians in the fray, Subhankar Dey and Aakarshi Kashyap had lost in the quarter-final stage.

While Subhankar lost 15-21 21-8 15-21 to Yusuke Onodera of Japan, Aakarshi went down 12-21 11-21 to Japan's Riko Gunji in the women's singles. 

