Home / Sports / Badminton / Kidambi Srikanth: Would never say no to a biopic on me
badminton

Kidambi Srikanth: Would never say no to a biopic on me

Padma Shri Kidambi Srikanth has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the World Championships. And he tells us why he would never say no to a biopic on his life.
Kidambi Srikanth recently became the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver at the World Championships.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:46 AM IST
ByAnjuri Nayar Singh, New Delhi

Name the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the World Championships? Kidambi Srikanth! On December 19, the 28-year-old created history. And now, in a candid chat, he says he would certainly like to see a film made on his life. But, he sure adds that the film must highlight his struggles that help him get this far.

“I would love to have a biopic made about me,” says Srikanth, who was born in Andhra Pradesh. “I would never say no to it (biopic). But I’d be happier if a biopic was made [in such a way that] it helped teach children about my story and encouraged them to play badminton as well,” adds the shuttler.

One feels compelled to ask who he thinks would do justice to playing him on the screen. And Srikanth says, “I don’t have a specific name. I feel anyone can play me. Also, it will be simple if a biopic is made on me as there won’t be any serious acting anyway (laughs).”

Kidambi Srikanth’s badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand has also lauded him for winning a historic silver.
RELATED STORIES

Like any other athlete, he sets his sight on the prize every time he steps onto the court. “What I focus on is winning medals. I’m happy because I won a silver medal, and not because I am the first to win,” says the Arjuna awardee, who has also been number one in the world ranking in 2018. And despite so many wins by his side, he says he still gets butterflies before a game. “I still get nervous! Before a game, I do simple things that I’ve been doing since the days when I used to play for under-16... It all comes down to having strings of similar colours on your rackets. When I was a kid, I used to watch international matches on TV, where there would be a slew of top players’ rackets lined up, all with the same colour of strings and grips. I would see and wish that I had a kit bag like that one day. Now, I have the opportunity, so I make sure I have the same colour strings and grips.”

Author tweets @anjuri

