Lakshya Sen drives Uttarakhand’s badminton growth

Dehradun: The crowd erupted in cheers as Uttarakhand shuttlers Aditi Bhatt and Angel Punera clinched the deciding doubles match against Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir and Shreya Lele, handing the home team a resounding start in the women’s team event at the National Games here. The Gujarat team led by former junior world No.1 Mir was neck-and-neck before the hosts prevailed 3-2 at the newly-built badminton hall here. Uttarakhand badminton star Lakshya Sen carries the torch during the National Games opening ceremony in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI)

Badminton is one sport the hosts are banking on to push their medal count. That is because of the presence of India’s star shuttler Lakshya Sen and the ripple effect the success of this player from Almora is having on the badminton scene in this hilly state.

From Almora to Pithoragarh to Dehradun, badminton courts have come up and several players from the state are among India’s most promising at junior and other age-group levels. Lakshya may have missed a great opportunity to win a medal at the Paris Olympics, finishing a heart-breaking fourth after losing the bronze medal playoff, but his stature has grown in his home state. Young shuttlers look up to the Sen brothers (Lakshya and the older Chirag) as their idols and follow the path they have carved out in their badminton journey.

That journey of Sens started from Almora more than a decade ago before they joined the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. Their father Dhirendra Kumar Sen tirelessly worked with a small group of youngsters, including his sons, to lay a strong foundation. Most of these trainees have been absorbed in top badminton academies like PPBA, Hyderabad or BAI’s centre of excellence in Guwahati. In fact, after Lakshya’s success, the hill state serves as a feeder centre for PPBA and around 15 players are currently training there.

“Most girls in our current team here train at the PPBA. Lakshya is an inspiration for all of us. We talk to him a lot and he tells us about his experiences and that motivates us. I have seen him train and he is so hard working,” says 22-year-old Aditi, who has played for India in the Uber Cup and Sudirman Cup.

In various age-group categories at domestic level, Uttarakhand players are making a mark. Punera, Anya Bisht and Suryaksh Rawat were recently selected for junior Dutch Open and German Open teams.

“The mindset has changed. Parents here have seen the success of Lakshya and it has opened a path for them. So, they are encouraging their children to take up the sport and are willing to invest time and effort,” says Sen, who brought the team together for a huddle after the win against Gujarat.

When Lakshya and Chirag shifted to Bengaluru, it was a different experience for them. Sen – a SAI coach – also moved with his sons, taking up a coaching job in PPBA.

Chirag fondly recalls those years. “I was 12 years old. Lakshya was younger. It took time to adjust to the new environment,” he says.

“In Almora, we would come from school and hit the court in our backyard. We were always sprinting. In Bengaluru, we had to cut through the heavy traffic and go for training, plan our own schedule. It was tough. Gradually, we started making friends,” says Chirag, who won the senior national title in 2023.

“Having grown up and trained in altitude, players from the region can withstand long rallies and matches, something Lakshya is so good at,” says Chirag.

With the consistent growth in the sport, the Uttarakhand Badminton Association has now planned to start an academy in Dehradun. “The sport has become very popular. We need an academy – we have gyms and recovery centres – with the help of the state government. It is difficult for parents to shift to bigger cities, so we are looking into how these youngsters can be trained here,” says Bahadur Singh Mankoti, secretary of Uttarakhand State Badminton Association.

Later on Wednesday, Uttarakhand men and women teams confirmed medals beating domestic powerhouse Karnataka in the group stage. Led by Aditi, the team of Sneha Rajwar, Gayatri Rawat, Mansa Rawat, Akshita Manral and Angel Punera upset Karnataka 3-2. The men’s team too defeated Karnataka, 3-1. Though Lakshya Sen did not compete he was courtside to help the team. Chirag, Suyaksh Rawat, Dhruv Negi, Chayanit Joshi and Dhruv Rawat sealed the win to enter the semifinals.