Lee Zii Jia wins All England Open men's title

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Sunday won the All England Open men's title as he defeated Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the summit clash.

The 22-year-old defeated Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 in the summit clash which lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

With this win, Malaysia's title drought came to an end and it is after four years, that someone from the country has managed to win the All England Open.

Lee Chong Wei had last won the All England Open for Malaysia in 2017.

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara won the All England women's title as he defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-16 in the finals.

Sindhu on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final.

The reigning world champion lost to sixth seed Chochuwong in straight games 21-17, 21-9 in 45 minutes.