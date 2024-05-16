 Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals of Thailand Open - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals of Thailand Open

PTI |
May 16, 2024 07:39 PM IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will next face Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in the Thailand Open quarterfinals.

Continuing their splendid run, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinal of Thailand Open Super 500, on Thursday. A day after his upset win over compatriot HS Prannoy, the 21-year-old Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, eliminated Denmark's Mads Christophersen 21-14 22-20 in second round clash men's singles clash that lasted 50 minutes.

India's Chirag Shetty, background, and India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action (AP)
India's Chirag Shetty, background, and India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action (AP)

Meiraba, who had won the Iran Fajr International and India International in 2022, will face a litmus test when he takes on world champion and local hero Kunlavut Vitidsarn next.

World number 3 Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag defeated Xie Sao Nan and Zeng Wei Han, ranked 69th, 21-16 21-11 in their second round match.

The Asian Games gold medallists will next face Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap. Among other Indians, Ashmita Chaliha's gruelling fight ended in a narrow loss as she went down 15-21 21-12 12-21 to top seeded Chinese Han Yue in women's singles.

In mixed doubles, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 10-21 17-21 to Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari to bow out of the competition.

Badminton News

Follow Us On