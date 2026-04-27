New scoring system: Badminton could lose its essence, say top Indian coaches

New Delhi: Badminton is set for a significant change as the new 3x15 scoring format (three games to 15 points) gets implemented next year, replacing the current 3x21 system. It is difficult to predict how the game will unfold because the format has not been tested at the sport’s highest level. What it does show is that matches will be shorter, with 18 fewer points that could reduce match time by roughly 30 minutes or more. What it also means is that shuttlers trailing by a few points will be under greater pressure, and comebacks will be that much tougher. And, of course, it will also be less of a test of a shuttler’s physical abilities. Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen. (AP)

Games could be faster and more attacking, but the tactical depth in constructing and finishing points while testing an opponent’s mind and movement could witness a dip.

There has been considerable debate over the shift, and the badminton fraternity at large has been apprehensive. The Badminton World Federation (BWF), however, says its tests show the new scoring will deliver faster, more exciting matches while reducing physical load on players.

A strong critic of the new scoring is Vimal Kumar. The former international and one of India’s finest coaches believes the move could take away vital elements that make the sport intense and exciting for spectators.

“It’s a tough, demanding sport, but that’s fine. Taking away almost one full game (18 points) will dilute the skills, endurance, resilience, fitness and mental strength. These are the very essence of the sport. Nobody is thinking along those lines,” Vimal told HT.

One reason cited by the BWF is that the current format is becoming tougher on players, and the 3x15 format will ease the physical load.

“Elite sport is demanding, and the scoring system has nothing to do with injuries. Some players will get injured in a tough sport like badminton; you need to manage the circuit properly,” argued Vimal.

“You see footballers or tennis players, they play 90-100 matches a year, while badminton players play around 60 to 70. (Novak) Djokovic at 37 is playing such gruelling matches. Badminton is among the toughest sports in the world. It has unique aspects that appeal to fans. Instead of improving scheduling, managing workloads, improving officiating and bringing in corporate sponsorship to grow the sport, you change the scoring,” he added.

Consider the high-quality and physically gruelling matches that Lakshya Sen played during his recent outing at the All England Championship. He dismantled world No.1 Shi Yu Qi in 78 minutes of tough, tactical badminton. In the next round, he took 80 minutes to upstage NG Ka Long Angus. His semi-final against Victor Lai lasted a marathon 97 minutes, filled with breathtaking moments and incredible shot-making from both players. They produced the kind of contest that makes sport compelling. All of that could become a thing of the past.

“The new format will have a big impact on the game,” said former international turned coach Anand Pawar. “Endurance, a key factor at the highest level, has been taken out of the picture. Matches will rely more on speed, power and skill, and the field will open up. Top players may find it harder to dominate because everyone will have a chance.

“If you were running a 400m race, now you probably need to run 100m to win,” he added. “Obviously, you will push harder. With a shorter duration, rallies could end quicker. Players will be more eager to finish points, and errors may increase. But we don’t know how it will play out. Tests have been done at lower-level BWF events, not at the highest level, where matches are very different.”

Anand also believes the BWF should have improved scheduling instead of changing the scoring.

“The BWF calendar needs better planning. Top players compete in four to five consecutive events, stretching over four to five weeks. That is excessive. In modern sport, scheduling has to be smarter.”