Pramod, Kadam enter finals of Dubai Para Badminton Event

Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam stormed into the finals of their respective categories in the 3rd Dubai Para Badminton Tournament.
PTI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Sukant Kadam informed of his progression in the semifinal on Twitter. (Sukant Kadam/Twitter)

Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam stormed into the finals of their respective categories in the 3rd Dubai Para Badminton Tournament here on Saturday. In the SL 3 category, world No. 1 Pramod beat Malaysia's Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek 21-7 21-17 to enter the men's singles final where he will face compatriot Kumar Nitesh.

Pramod dominated his semi-final and looks like the best bet to win the title. In the men's doubles semi-finals, Pramod and Manoj Sarkar defeated their Indian counterparts Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee 21-19 23-21. They will face Sukant Kadam and Kumar Nitesh in the final.

However, Pramod and Pala Kohli lost their mixed doubles semi-final to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel 17-21 5-21. In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance.

In the SL 4 category, Kadam sailed into the final with a comfortable win over his German counterpart Marcel Adam. Sukant won the match in straight games 21-11 21-11.In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3.

Topics
sukant kadam pramod bhagat
